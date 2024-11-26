BBC Breakfast suffers awkward technical blunder - as presenter returns following mystery absence

BBC Breakfast was plunged into chaos on Tuesday's episode after a technical blunder during a news segment. The show was discussing the recent flooding as a result of Storm Bert, with Sally Nugent reporting on the fall out from the downpour.

Sally, who returned to the show on Monday following a mysterious absence, with Nina Warhurst filling in for her last week, was explaining: "A major incident has been declare in Northampton, and this was the scene as Billing Aquadrome, it is the third time that the caravan park has been flooded this year. Emergency services say they are-"

However, Sally was cut off as a clip played of residents of the caravan park speaking about their recent struggle. However, the breakfast presenter kept a level head, and continued to report on the news after the segment returned to the studio.

Sally Nugent talks about Storm Bert on BBC Breakfast

Fans were pleased to see Sally back on our screens, despite one sharing their worries that she didn't seem her normal self. They posted on X: "A very good morning to you both Sally & Jon. Sally looked sad & not her normal self yesterday morning, so its really good to see you looking brighter today. Love our BBC, especially BBC Breakfast. Thank you team."

Although Sally has yet to reveal what she has been up to while away from BBC Breakfast, she did share a series of snaps on Instagram on Saturday, revealing that she had been spending time in Paris. Alongside fellow BBC presenter Lizzie Simmons-Wood, Sally shared photos of the Eiffel Tower, a fashion exhibition, and she and Lizzie looking out of sorts in snowy weather.

Sally Nugent's snap of the Eiffel Tower

However, she was back in time for the Royal Television Society Awards, where her documentary won. Sharing a snap of the award, she captioned the post: "Thank you @royaltelevisionsocietynw for a brilliant night Our film ‘There’s only one Rob Burrow’ won best single documentary. Very proud of our team."

The documentary looked at the life of rugby player Rob Burrow, who very sadly passed away aged 41 from motor neurone disease in 2024. In a message about the show, Rob wrote: "I hope one day we find a cure and live in a world free of MND. By the time that you watch this I will no longer be here. I am just a lad from Yorkshire who got to live out his dream of playing Rugby League.

Sally Nugent poses in Paris

"As a father of three young children I would never want any family to have to go through what my family have since my diagnosis. I hope I have left a mark on the disease. I hope it shows how to live in the moment. I hope you find inspiration from the whole story.

Sally Nugent and Lizzie Simmons-Wood had a snowy trip!

"My final message to you is whatever your personal battle, be brave and face it. Every single day is precious. Don’t waste a moment. In a world full of adversity we must still dare to dream. Rob Burrow, over and out."