BBC Breakfast star suffers awkward blunder as fan-favourite presenter replaced

BBC Breakfast star Matt Taylor had trouble getting the graphics to work for his weather report on Tuesday morning. The weather presenter, who stepped in for Carol Kirkwood, was explaining the drop in temperatures overnight when his weather charts failed to show up on the green screen.

Hosts Sally Nugent and Jon Kay introduced the forecaster, with the latter pointing out the "chilly" temperatures.

© BBC Matt Taylor stood in for Carol Kirkwood on BBC Breakfast

"It is!" Matt responded. "We're flip-flopping from one extreme to another at the moment but another cold one this morning, a temperature drop through the night."

Kicking off his report, Matt said: "Very good morning to you. Frost this morning, mainly across parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland, the far north of England though.

"Some of the coldest spots are indeed in Scotland and Northern Ireland right now, we've got temperatures right down to munis five degrees," he continued, before addressing his technical issues. "Let's see if we can get these charts to work, it doesn't really want to work," he said.

© BBC Matt suffered a technical blunder on Tuesday

Teasing tomorrow's weather forecast at the end of his report, he said: "Tomorrow morning, it will be a cold start. I'll have full details on all of that and hopefully get the graphics to work in about half an hour."

Sally quickly interjected: "I think you would have gotten away with that if we hadn't just mentioned it!"

Jon quipped: "I think it's so cold your computer graphics have frozen. Get the de-icer out!"

Carol Kirkwood was absent from Tuesday's programme

One viewer jokingly suggested that Matt should pinch one of his co-star's clicker. "@MetMattTaylor your clicker seems to keep malfunctioning, twice this year? But no one else's button. Pinch Simon [King]'s button," they wrote, alongside a laughing face. "Wouldn't dare type pinch @carolkirkwood's I think she likes the longer one with the wire. Very pretty pic," they added.

© Danny Lawson - PA Images Jon Kay and Sally Nugent hosted Tuesday's show

Matt stood in for the show's main weather presenter Carol Kirkwood, who usually appears on the programme four days a week.

Ahead of Tuesday's broadcast, Matt revealed that he'd be in the studio with Jon and Sally. "Good morning! Great to be back with the @BBCBreakfast family in Salford today," he wrote on X, adding: "All the weather details you need to plan your day in the way from 6am."