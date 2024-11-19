Wicked review: Ariana Grande defies expectations in Jon M. Chu's too-faithful adaptation

Eleven years after Wicked flew on to Broadway, it is finally opening in cinemas – and Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, as Glinda and Elphaba, hold together what is a too-faithful adaptation of the beloved stage musical.

For the uninitiated, Wicked is a prequel to The Wizard of Oz that explains how the Wicked Witch of the West became the feared villain of Oz; she was the first person to realize that the Wonderful Wizard of Oz is not the all-powerful wizard who can give anyone their heart's desire, but instead is working on ushering in a world of discrimination and police intervention to silence protests.

A particularly prescient story for the world we are living in today, one could say.

Wicked has become one of those once in a lifetime musicals that captures the theater kids and the general populace, and in the hands of director Jon M. Chu, the film adaptation is as bold, colorful and charged as the live productions, fully immersing the audience in the world of Oz, Shiz University and the unlikely friendship between Glinda and Elphaba.

That story falls apart if Glinda and Elphaba have no chemistry but Ariana and Cynthia are magnetic on screen, taking the two witches from loathing to understanding and love over the course of two hours and 40 minutes.

© Universal Ariana and Cynthia are magnetic on screen

Former Disney actress Ariana is a standout as the snobbish and superficial witch – I would not be surprised to hear Ariana's name called on Oscars nominations morning.

Ariana fully leans into the camp theatricality of the character – the hair flips, the leg points! – while also offering the nuance and emotional balance needed to ensure Glinda's character arc is unveiled properly, and Ariana's ability to switch between the humor and the drama so naturally is an achievement.

Cynthia, a bona fide Broadway star with a Tony and a Grammy under her belt, is equally as deft at bringing Elphaba's quiet strength that grows louder over the course of the film.

Her voice has an innocence to it that matches Elphaba's naivety but by the time she is Defying Gravity it has become a powerhouse performance that can only grow in part two.

© Universal Cynthia is deft at bringing Elphaba's quiet strength

The story of Glinda and Elphaba cannot be told without the rich tapestry of supporting characters, and Jonathan Bailey as the charming and dashing Prince Fiyero is, in particular, a joy to watch. From his first appearance on screen he brings a knowing depth that is apparent even as he claims to be Dancing Through Life, and I am looking forward to seeing his expanded role in part two.

Bowen Yang and Bronwyn James as Glinda's college friends also get their fair share of screen time thanks to clever cuts that fully flesh out this world, while below the line, production designer Nathan Crowley needs a special shout out for the winks and nods to the original film while also creating a deeply enchanting experience that envelopes the audience entirely.

© Universal The story of Glinda and Elphaba cannot be told without the rich tapestry of supporting characters

But Chu's bold choice to remain as faithful as possible to the stage version is, ultimately, to the detriment of the film; at two hours and 40 minutes, the film runs only five minutes shorter than the musical and yet ends where the first act ends.

There is also a moment that, while a sweet nod to the original Glinda and Elphaba, took me entirely out of the film, and added nothing of value to the story — only a few unnecessary minutes.

© Universal Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible in Wicked

For me, the second act of the musical is weaker than the first, so it will be interesting to see how Chu is able to create an equally dramatic and emotional part two – and if the new song written for the film version will bring anything additional to an already beloved soundtrack.

Wicked part one ends with a "to be continued" title card, and the trip back down the yellow brick road – coming on November 21, 2025 – truly can't come soon enough.

Wicked part one is out in theaters globally on November 22.