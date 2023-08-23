Idina Menzel is worlds away from Frozen in head-to-toe leather

Frozen star Idina Menzel channelled her inner rock chick for her latest appearance, wearing head-to-toe leather.

The musical icon was taking part in A Conversation with Idina Menzel at the Grammy Museum in LA and she pulled out all the stops for the occasion, wowing her fans with her leather ensemble and towering heels.

Her stylist shared a photo of the look, with fans flooding the post with praise. "I just looooooooove her sooooo much!!!" one wrote, accompanied with black hearts, while another wrote: "So gorgeous."

© Instagram Idina Menzel wowed in head-to-toe leather

Idina's hairstylist Paul Norton shared a photo of the actress on his Instagram too, with fans obsessed with Idina's loosely tonged brunette bob.

"OMG loving this!" one wrote, while another commented: "OMG!" accompanied by flame emojis.

THROWBACK: Idina Menzel channels Frozen character with drastic makeover

Others wrote: "I love Idina, she’s the nicest person!" and: "Adore her!"

© John Salangsang/Shutterstock Idina Menzel's all-black outfit was a departure from her usual look

Idina has been in the headlines this week after it was revealed she parted ways with controversial music manager Scooter Braun back in January after originally signing with him in 2019.

This week saw Demi Lovato part ways with Scooter, which caused Idina's decision to leave him to resurface. Rumours are swirling that Ariana Grande has left the manager too, as well as J. Balvin, who departed Scooter's team in May.

Taking the media storm in his stride, Scooter wrote on X, (formerly Twitter): "Breaking news… I’m no longer managing myself."

© Instagram Idina Menzel looked sultry in all-black

Despite the Scooter furore, Idina is busy promoting her new album, aptly named Drama Queen, talking openly about the highs and lows of her career.

Speaking to The Times about times she's felt overwhelmed, Idina said: "There are days when I’ve been sick — laryngitis, sinus infection — with high-pressure concerts to perform, holding my infant son and heading to the doctor.

"One time I had no make-up on, my hair was matted and, unbeknown to me, my shirt was on inside out, and I walked into a swarm of paparazzi. Those are days when I’ve been overwhelmed. The rest of the time I would say I’m overwhelmed with gratitude. I remind myself that my dreams have come true."

Her positive nature shines through when she spoke about the first time she heard Frozen classic, Let It Go, explaining how she felt the same magic when she discovered she could sing as when she heard first heard the Disney song.

"I remember feeling transported. I had this sense, this realisation that I had something special and maybe one day I would share it with the world. That’s what happened with Frozen and Let It Go."

