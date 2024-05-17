Ariana Grande's 'Glinda' makeup is the real star of the Wicked trailer

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



The trailer for the long-awaited Wicked movie has officially dropped, which means the countdown to watching Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo singing their hearts out on the big screen is officially on.

While we were blown away with the costumes, set design, and of course the iconic musical numbers, we couldn't help but notice that Glinda has nailed the glowing, pearl skin make-up trend and she's shot to the top of our summer beauty inspo list.

The great news is, Ari already revealed that they used the 'Yes, and?' singer's beauty brand, R.E.M Beauty, to create Glinda's look.

© Universal Glinda's make-up is perfect for summer

In a video she shared to the brand's Youtube channel during filming, she says; "Glinda wears a couple of things. I told my make-up artist Nuria that I don't want to go into this with any rules or requests, I want us to find her from the ground up."

While we are still waiting for her to reveal the exact products her MUA used from the collection, her Met Gala look, where she performed a song from the film alongside her co-start Cynthia, was giving similar ethereal, enchanting vibes - and we have all the details.

© Aliah Anderson Ariana Grande channelled her inner Glinda at the 2024 Met Gala

The Glinda the Good Witch character is sweet and bubbly which is reflected in Ari's fresh, glowy base, while fluttering lashes and a natural pink glossy lip give her that element of innocence that makes her much-loved character so endearing.

To get the Met Gala look her MUA used R.E.M's Sweetener Foundation, Hypernova Satin Matte Blush in 'Pinking of U', and the Dream Lashes in 'Eternally Meowing' to give her a subtle cat-eye without any heavy eyeliner.

READ: Cannes 2024: The best beauty moments from the red carpet

MORE: A beauty writer's 22 favourite neutral nail looks

Ari, who saw the original broadway show when she was just 10, has always dreamed of playing Glinda, saying she "felt an immediate bond" with the character, and we totally agree that she really does look the part.

Now, excuse us while we wait patiently to see the Glinda inspired glam she'll come up with for the press tour...