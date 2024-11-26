Wicked II: what happens in part 2 of musical? Read our spoiler-filled reveal

Wicked has been a box office smash - but despite its hefty runtime of two hours and 40 minutes, the movie is only part one of the story, with part two set to be released a year from now in November 2025. Since the movie is left on a major cliffhanger, we've consulted some musical theatre fans to find out just what happens next - and how Dorothy's adventures in Oz tie into the tale. Warning, spoilers ahead for the upcoming sequel…

A messy love triangle emerges...

Part two will most likely commence with Ariana Grande as Glinda performing Thank Goodness, which is the first song in Act 2 and sets the tone for the weeks that follow after Elphaba escapes from the Emerald City. During the song, it is revealed that Madame Morrible has spread vicious slander about Elphaba, leaving the Munchkins terrified of her - and believing that water can melt her.

WATCH: See Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo in action as Glinda and Elphaba

Meanwhile, the song also reveals that Glinda has been promoted to a public figure to keep the calm, while Fiyero is head of the guards, and the two of them are engaged, despite Fiyero still pining after Elphaba.

The Wicked Witch of the East

Meanwhile, Elphaba visits her sister Nessarose, now the governor of Munchkinland following the death of their father. Having changed from the sweet girl she once was, Nessarose is bitter that Boq doesn't love her - changing laws to keep him with her and earning herself the nickname 'the Wicked Witch of the East'. Elphaba uses her magic to give Nessarose the power to walk, however, Boq sees this and asks Nessarose if he would be able to leave as he is in love with Glinda.

© Universal Pictures Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba in Wicked

Nessarose lashes out, stealing Elphaba's magic book the Grimmerie and trying to cast a spell to make Boq 'lose his heart' to her. Instead, she shrinks his heart, and Elphaba is forced to save him by turning him into the Tin Man from the original Wizard of Oz story.

The Scarecrow

She is then determined to free the flying monkeys who she actually transformed while in the Emerald City, but eventually confronts the Wizard about the animals. The Wizard persuades Elphaba to give up her cause, promising to free the animals. Elphaba almost agrees before discovering her old professor Dr Dillamond, who is unable to speak.

Fiyero is turned into the Scarecrow

Fiyero and Glinda arrive to intercept Elphaba, but Fiyero helps her to escape, leading the two of them to declare their love for one another while on the run. However, Elphaba realises that her sister is in trouble and tries to help her - which is unknowingly a trap laid by Madame Morrible who can control the weather. Nessarose is killed by the house from the Wizard of Oz, and Elphaba is briefly captured, only for Fiyero to save her.

© Universal Pictures Ariana Granda is Glinda and Cynthia Erivo is Elphaba in Wicked

After fleeing, Elphaba believes that the guards could be torturing Fiyero for answers, and tries to cast a spell to save him, inadvertently turning him into the Scarecrow.

The finale act

The Munchkins start to march to capture Elphaba, and it is revealed that the Cowardly Lion - who is the cub at the first act - also blames her for making him so afraid by rescuing him from the classroom.

© Universal Pictures Elphaba returns to the Emerald City in Wicked

Glinda manages to find Elphaba before the mob does, and the pair finally make amends while saying goodbye to one another as Elphaba escapes from Oz while pretending to melt from a bucket of water thrown by Dorothy. She and Fiyero start a new life, while Glinda banishes the Wizard - who is revealed to be Elphaba's true father - while Madame Morrible is arrested for murder. Glinda, meanwhile, remains a leader in Oz, hoping to lead the people as 'the good witch'.

Wicked Part II will be out in November 2025