Bradley Walsh looks unrecognisable with blonde locks – see epic photo

Bradley's TV career

After landing minor acting roles in the late 90s and early 2000s, Bradley got his big break in 2002 when he was cast as Woody Dexter in the ITV soap, Night & Day.

Just two years later, he made his debut on Coronation Street as wheeler-dealer Danny Baldwin. He left the role in 2006 when his character sold the knicker factory Underworld.

Bradley added a personal touch to the character when he requested his name be changed from Vic to Danny in memory of his late father. He previously told Today With Des and Mel: "I asked if I could, it was going to be Vic Baldwin. I didn't really think that Vic sat with the character, so I asked if he could be called Danny, that was because my dad was called Danny."