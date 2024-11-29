Bradley Walsh looks unrecognisable with blonde locks – see epic photo

Bradley Walsh is widely considered to be a national treasure thanks to his longstanding career in the spotlight. The presenter and entertainer has hosted a number of beloved shows over the years, including The Chase and Blankety Blank, and has even starred in much-loved British TV staples such as Coronation Street and Doctor Who.
The 64-year-old has been on our screens for decades and while we're used to seeing him with his trademark brown hair, did you know that he used to rock blonde locks?
Bradley's blonde look
In a photo taken during Bradley's stint on the 1980s show, You Must Be Joking, the fresh-faced star is seen donning golden blonde hair – and he looks so different!
Bradley's early TV career
After landing minor acting roles in the late 90s and early 2000s, Bradley got his big break in 2002 when he was cast as Woody Dexter in the ITV soap, Night & Day.
Just two years later, he made his debut on Coronation Street as wheeler-dealer Danny Baldwin. He left the role in 2006 when his character sold the knicker factory Underworld.
Bradley added a personal touch to the character when he requested his name be changed from Vic to Danny in memory of his late father. He previously told Today With Des and Mel: "I asked if I could, it was going to be Vic Baldwin. I didn't really think that Vic sat with the character, so I asked if he could be called Danny, that was because my dad was called Danny."
Bradley's recent TV roles
From there, Bradley went on to appear in a number of hit shows, including Law & Order: UK and Torn. One of his most notable roles is playing Graham in the BBC's hit sci-fi drama, Doctor Who, as well as Pop Larkin in ITV's period series, The Larkins.
Bradley's presenting career
Bradley is perhaps best known as the host of ITV's hit game show, The Chase, which has been a favourite amongst viewers since it first aired in 2009.
The Watford-born star has also fronted reboots of iconic shows such as Blankety Blank and Gladiators, as well as documentary-style programmes, including Breaking Dad, which features his son, Barney.
Bradley's stage career
A man of many talents, Bradley has also made his name as a stage performer, having appeared in a number of pantomimes over the years, including Cinderella, Peter Pan and Aladdin.
The entertainer is returning to the stage next year alongside his famous friends Brian Conley, Shane Richie and Joe Pasquale for a brand new stage show. The quarter will head on tour across the UK in 2025, bringing audiences performances inspired by Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr, Joey Bishop and Peter Lawford.
