Why fans think Yellowstone might not be ending after all — here's the hint

Being a fan of Yellowstone has been a bit of a whirlwind for viewers, and even as its supposed final season is airing, it continues to be so.

After six years, five seasons, several unexpected delays, back and forths and some disputes, Yellowstone officially kicked off its very last season last month, without its lead star Kevin Costner.

And though the final episode of the series is slated to air already next week, on Sunday, December 15, the latest episode left fans wondering if there's more to come from the series, and whether it is in fact the final season (which wasn't the original plan).

After Sunday's episode, the supposed penultimate, when the teaser for the forthcoming final episode was aired, it was advertised as "season finale," when it should be "series finale," if that's what it is.

It did not slip by eagle-eyed fans, and over on the Yellowstone Reddit, which has over 700,000 members, some suggested there will be a season six, others argued they wouldn't necessarily be for it with how the current season has panned out, while one suggested creator Taylor Sheridan might just be "messing with our brains."

The Yellowstone franchise — the show premiered in 2018 — has spawned several spinoffs, including 1883, 1923, Tulsa King, and 6666, which has yet to be released, and recently, Kelly Reilly, who stars as Beth Dutton, Kevin's character John Dutton's daughter, addressed the possibility of getting her own.

© Shutterstock John Dutton's kids, Beth and Kayce (Luke Grimes(

Speaking with Town & Country, Kelly opened up about a possible spin-off featuring Beth and her husband Rip, who is played by Cole Hauser. "I loved this season. There were some really different territories to explore, so I'm not clinging to her. I'm happy to put her back in her padlocked box," she first shared.

Still, she can't deny that there is intrigue both from fans and herself in a Kelly and Rip spin-off.

© Shutterstock Kelly with her on-screen husband

She added: "I am definitely interested in Beth, and who she is after some things have happened. Who is she in peace? As an actor you're like, 'Ooh, let me at that,'" and joked: "Wouldn't it be fun to watch Beth go to therapy?"

© Paramount Kevin left the show and instead pursued his Western saga Horizon

Kelly also spoke — a little — on the drama that has plagued Yellowstone, particularly its ending, after long disputes with its former lead star Kevin, who ultimately decided not to return and was, spoiler ahead, killed off.

© Getty Creator Taylor has also acted in his own shows

"I don't participate in the noise in any way. I stay out of it," she maintained, noting: "The only safe place for me is in the work — and then home with my husband. Very boring."

She emphasized: "It can become a cyclone of bullshit and fakeness, and I know I won’t find my worth in that."