The 1% Club viewers all make same complaint about 'ridiculous' aspect of latest episode

The 1% Club returned to ITV this week with a fresh set of new episodes and while fans were overjoyed to have the hit game show back on our screens ahead of its Christmas special, they couldn't help but complain about the latest instalment.

In Tuesday night's episode, all eight players made it to the final round, the 1% question, with the chance to win the entire prize pot of £97,000. The contestants were presented with an image of the number eight inside a cube and asked: "What word is represented by this picture?"

WATCH: The 1% Club is back - see trailer

At the end of the round, host Lee Mack revealed the answer was "incubate" and sadly, all eight contestants got it wrong.

Viewers were outraged by the difficult question, which they claimed was "unfair". Taking to social media, one person penned: "That #The1PercentClub final question was unfair!! It wasn't even drawn like a cube, it looked like a mirror!! Those guys were robbed!" while another remarked: "Ridiculous question."

Fans complained about the 1% question

A third person wrote: "All the remaining contestants looked utterly bemused by that poor illustration of a supposed cube. Definitely robbed!" while a fourth agreed, commenting: "That 1% question was so unfair. The cube looked nothing like a cube. Should have had a 3-D cube with the 8 inside. The 8 finalists were robbed!"

One viewer suggested that the contestants should have another go at the final round, adding: "Worst one ever, they should have another chance."

© ITV All eight contestants got the answer wrong

For those unfamiliar with the programme, which first aired in 2022, it's described as the "ultimate leveller of a quiz show" and sees 100 contestants attempt to answer a series of questions that get progressively harder for a chance to win a grand prize pot of up to £100,000.

The synopsis reads: "The 1% Club is not about what you learned at school or your ability to memorise facts – it’s about real intelligence. Everyone is on a level playing field which means anyone can play along, making it perfect viewing for the whole family.

© ITV Viewers said the round was "unfair"

"With Lee on sparkling form and having great fun with the contestants, find out if any of them manage to take home the Prize Pot and earn themselves a place in The 1% Club – an elite group of people who can honestly say they’re smarter than 99% of the population."

Earlier this year, ITV announced that the show would be returning for a fourth and fifth season. At the time, host Lee said: "Let's be honest, the fact that I haven't accidentally given a hundred grand to the wrong person or read out the answer instead of the question is as much a surprise to me as it is to everyone else.

© ITV Lee Mack hosts the ITV show

"I'm really delighted that ITV is risking me steering this ship once again. I can't wait to discover more of the nation's brainboxes."