The Chase viewers issue same demand after latest episode

Viewers who tuned into Monday's edition of The Chase took to social media with the same demand after a staggering performance from one of its contestants.

In the latest episode, contestants Rob, Charlie, Evelyn and Tony teamed up to take on Mark Labbett – aka 'The Beast' – for a chance to take home a big cash prize.

While all the contestants gave it their all, Rob's performance stood out. He wowed viewers with his impressive turn in the cash builder, which saw the Londoner bring home £5,000 after answering five questions correctly.

Things didn't go so smoothly for some of his teammates, including Charlie who took the low offer of £1 after racking up £1,000 in the cash builder. However, Rob managed to make it to the final chase without putting a foot wrong.

© ITV Rob wowed viewers with his performance during the cash builder

Taking to social media, viewers heaped praise on the contestants and called for him to become a chaser. One person penned: "No, that Rob fellow gotta be the next Chaser. You kidding me? He'd have contestants shaking in their boots!" while another added: "Make Rob a chaser. #thechase Unreal."

A third viewer exclaimed: "Rob needs to be a chaser!" while another hailed him as "the best £5k cash builder player ever".

© ITV Fans called for Rob to be made a chaser

If Rob were to be made a chaser, it wouldn't be the first time the show has hired a contestant after an impressive performance.

Darragh Ennis, who goes by 'The Menace', joined the line-up back in 2020 after wowing show bosses so much during his time as a contestant in 2017, when he took on Paul Sinha and impressively banked £9,000 in the cash builder.

In a recent interview, Darragh opened up about filming his first episode as a chaser. "I always back myself," he told The Mirror."I have no problem doing these things. I had a genuinely brilliant time recording, I wasn't nervous, I don't really get stage fright, so I just bounced out and thought 'This is so much fun'. But the producers are saying, 'You're kind of meant to be the Menace, you are meant to be menacing' because I was smiling so much. I was just having a great time."

© ITV The contestants faced Mark Labbett, aka The Beast

For those unfamiliar with the format, the game has three rounds. The first sees each contestant face quick-fire questions in an attempt to build up the prize pot. They then go head-to-head with the Chaser to bring the money down the board and into the joint prize pot. At this stage, they can opt for a higher or lower offer, which is determined by the chaser.

In the last round, named the final chase, they attempt to build distance from the chaser by answering quick-fire questions over two minutes. The chaser then gets two minutes to catch up with the contestants and if they do, the chase is over. If they don't, the contestants split the prize pot.

The Chase airs weekdays at 5pm on ITV1 and ITVX.