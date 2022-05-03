Meet Freeze the Fear host Lee Mack's family

Lee Mack is perhaps best known for his role as Lee in the hugely popular BBC show Not Going Out, but the actor and comedian has recently turned his hand to presenting and is now fronting new sub-zero survival show Freeze the Fear with Wim Hof alongside Holly Willoughby.

Away from his jokes and TV work, however, he can found at home with his wife and their three children. Want to know more about his family? Here's what we know…

WATCH: Are you enjoying Freeze the Fear with Wim Hof?

Lee Mack's wife Tara

Lee has been married to his wife Tara McKillop for over 15 years. The couple married in a private ceremony in 2005 just one year after welcoming their first child, Arlo. Lee and Tara then welcomed their second son, Louie shortly after, before welcoming their youngest, Mollie.

The comedian is fronting new BBC show Freeze the Fear with Wim Hof

Lee Mack's children

Lee prefers to keep his family life out of the spotlight. However, the comedian did open up about life as a dad of three and husband in 2017. Speaking to Radio Times, the 51-year-old revealed that despite his success from Not Going Out, his wife and kids aren't particularly invested.

"They're really not bothered whether it’s on or not," he said. "My wife doesn't really watch it and although my eldest has just started to, it's not his favourite show by a long way – and why would it be?"

Lee and Tara married in 2005

He continued: "The only feedback I get from him is the occasional slightly arched eyebrow if he likes one of my character's jokes. That's high praise in my house. He did actually appear in the 2013 Christmas special."

The actor also explained that his family life often inspires the storylines for the comedy. "The truth is I just wanted to write a sitcom about what I am in real life, which is a husband and dad of three kids."

Will there be a new series of Not Going Out?

Good news! Not Going Out will return to screens for a new series in 2022. While filming was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the sitcom began airing again in early 2021 and will be followed by a new series this year. The new episodes will see the return of Hugh Dennis, Abigail Cruttenden AND Deborah Grant.

Another series has also be commissioned for 2023, taking it up to thirteen series making it the country's third longest-running sitcom by number of series.

