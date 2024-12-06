I'm a Celebrity winners: Every King and Queen of the Jungle from over the years

It's been almost three weeks since viewers were introduced to the latest batch of famous campmates in the new series of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! – and we've loved every minute of it.

As we prepare for the final on Sunday, which will see this year's winner revealed, HELLO! takes a look back at the celebrities who have been crowned Kings and Queens of the Jungle over the years. The much-loved reality programme, hosted by Ant and Dec, has been on air for over two decades and has seen plenty of famous faces pass through the iconic camp. But which celebs walked away with the iconic jungle crown? Find out…

WATCH: am Thompson was crowned I’m a Celeb's 2023 winner

© James Gourley/ITV/Shutterstock Sam Thompson – 2023 Reality star Sam Thompson took home the jungle crown last year. The Made in Chelsea alumni won fans' hearts with his sunny character and sweet bromance with fellow campmate, professional boxer Tony Bellew, who was the runner-up of the 2023 series. Meanwhile, former politician Nigel Farage placed third. Runner up: Tony Bellew



© James Gourley/ITV/Shutterstock Jill Scott - 2022 In the year that the show returned to the jungle after two seasons in Wales, football star Jill Scott was crowned the 2022 winner. The Lioness went up against soap actor Owen Warner and former health secretary Matt Hancock in the final. Runner up: Hollyoaks star Owen Warner

© Photo: Rex Danny Miller - 2021 The ITV show returned to Wales for a second series in 2021 due to the ongoing pandemic. Stars including Frankie Bridge, David Ginola and Naughty Boy entered the castle camp, but it was Danny Miller who reigned champion. The Emmerdale actor was instantly a big hit with viewers. Runner up: Coronation Street actor Simon Gregson

© Photo: Rex Giovanna Fletcher - 2020 Giovanna Fletcher - 2020 Giovanna Fletcher was a fan-favourite right from the start of 2020’s show, with her kind and caring attitude towards her campmates winning the hearts of the nation. She was the first celebrity to be crowned in the Welsh castle rather than the Australian jungle. Runner up: Radio 1 DJ Jordan North

Jacqueline Jossa - 2019 The former Eastenders star was crowned Queen after dealing with three weeks worth of terrifying trials and rumours about her private life. Jacqueline won in the first series not to have live insects as part of the bushtucker trials. Runner up: Andy Whyment

Harry Redknapp - 2018 Former football manager Harry Redknapp was "stunned" after winning the 18th series of the reality show. Harry charmed the viewers with entertaining tales about his life and his love for his beloved wife, Sandra. Runner up: Emily Atack

© James Gourley/REX/Shutterstock Georgia “Toff” Toffolo - 2017 Toff proved to be a big hit with both the public and her campmates, winning the nation over with her humour, feminist attitude and unlikely but sweet friendship with fellow contestant Stanley Johnson. Her win also marked the first time in the show’s history that three women had taken home the jungle crown consecutively. How’s that for girl power? Runner up: Jamie Lomas

© Photo: Getty Images Scarlett Moffatt - 2016 The former Gogglebox star was crowned Queen of the Jungle in 2017, winning the public vote with her instant likeability and charm. Since then, Scarlett has carved out a successful presenting career, appearing on Extra Camp and Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway. Runner up: Joel Dommett

© Nigel Wright/ITV/Shutterstock Vicky Pattison - 2015 This outgoing Geordie took home the Jungle crown after winning viewers over with her can-do attitude and honest discussions about her time on MTV reality show Geordie Shore. Runner up: George Shelley

© Shutterstock Carl Fogarty - 2014 Former motorbike racer Carl Fogarty was crowned King of the Jungle after bringing home every star in the seven challenges he faced. Admired for his bravery and competitive attitude, Carl won the competition with 59 per cent of the public vote. Runner up: Jake Quickenden

© Shutterstock Kian Egan - 2013 The Westlife singer was a consistent favourite during his stint in the Australian jungle and took part in seven out of the 20 trials. His kind personality and close bond with his fellow campmates made him popular amongst viewers. Runner up: David Emmanue

© Shutterstock Charlie Brooks - 2012 The Eastenders star quickly captured the hearts of the nation when she entered the jungle in the show’s 14th series. Some stand-out moments include the time she cried over the thought of fajitas and her dance to the Pussycat Dolls’ song Don’t Cha. Runner up: Ashley Roberts



© Shutterstock Dougie Poynter - 2011 McFly bassist Dougie’s cheeky attitude and kind-hearted nature made him the public's winner in 2013. His heartwarming bromance with Mark Wright also captivated viewers of the show. Runner up: Mark Wright

© REX/Shutterstock Stacey Solomon - 2010 Dagenham girl Stacey Solomon won the nation over with her humour and relatable charm. One of her best moments was throwing a stone at comedian Dom Joly in a secret mission. It was through the show that she met her husband Joe Swash, who won the show two years before. Runner up: Shaun Ryder

Gino D'Acampo - 2009 One of the most popular contestants of all time, celebrity chef and presenter Gino D’Campo was crowned 2009’s winner with 83 per cent of the vote. His cheeky nature and hilarious antics made him a firm favourite amongst voters. Runner up: Kim Woodbur

© Brian Cassey/Shutterstock Joe Swash - 2008 This cheeky chappy was a force to be reckoned with in the Australian camp, only missing out on one star in all the challenges he faced. His close bond with fellow contestant Esther Rantzen won the hearts of viewers. After the show ended, he went on to co-present the spin-off series I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here NOW! Runner up: Martina Navratilova

© Shutterstock Christopher Biggins - 2007 Despite his late arrival to the camp, Christopher soon became a favourite among viewers. Our highlight of the show was when he mistook a rat for a water bottle and ended up cuddling up to it in bed! Runner up: Janice Dickinson

© Brian Cassey/Shutterstock Matt Willis - 2006 Busted singer Matt Willis took home the crown despite being the eight to one underdog against Myleene Klass and Jason Donovan in the final. While in the jungle he ate kangaroo anus, crocodile penis and crocodile eye. Runner up: Myleene Klass

© Photo: Rex Carol Thatcher - 2005 Journalist and daughter to former prime minister Margaret Thatcher, Carol Thatcher, became 2005’s Queen of the Jungle despite entering the competition as a major underdog with winning odds of 33-1. Her warm nature and honest revelations about her life captured the hearts of the public. Runner up: Sheree Murphy

© Shutterstock Joe Pasquale - 2004 Comedian Joe Pasquale was the first celebrity to win all eight stars in each trial, and even faced the show’s most expensive trial at the time, the Hell-O-Copter. His humour and unlikely friendship with two emus made him 2004’s jungle King.

© ITV Kerry Katona - 2004 Kerry Katona made a huge impact during her time on the show, and was the first-ever Queen of the Jungle! Despite only winning two stars during her first trial, Kerry came out on top after her infectious personality won her the vote. Runner up: Jennie Bond

© Brian Cassey/Shutterstock Phil Tufnell - 2003 Former cricketer Phil became the second winner of the reality show in 2002, the same year he retired from his sporting career. Phil took part in three challenges before leaving with the crown. Runner up: John Fashanu