Vera star Brenda Blethyn, 78, rushed to hospital while filming final episodes

Brenda Blethyn has opened up about a terrifying medical incident that saw her rushed to hospital while filming the final episodes of the hit show Vera.

The 78-year-old, who has decided to conclude her tenure as DCI Vera Stanhope to enjoy retirement, revealed that she suffered an episode of Bell's Palsy while on the show. The neurological disorder causes weakness, usually on one side of the face.

WATCH: Vera actress Brenda Blethyn talks long filming schedule for ITV show

Speaking about the incident, Brenda revealed that she hadn't been aware of the situation until her makeup artist pointed out that something was wrong with her face. She told The Sun: "I got Bell's palsy during one episode and my face was all... I think it happened on camera. The makeup artist started to notice it. What's wrong with Brenda's face? She's winking at everybody - I blink a lot but there was only one eye that was going."

She was taken to hospital where doctors treated her, and she was able to return to set.

© Stuart Wood Brenda Blethyn as DCI Vera Stanhope

This isn't the first time Brenda has been candid about her struggles on set, as she previously opened up about a "tough" filming schedule.

"When we finish filming, I always say, 'I really don't think I can do this anymore'," she told The Mirror. "Filming usually means six months away from home – and in 2022 it was the best part of 10 months. But then I have a rest, get my appetite back and change my mind."

© Stuart Wood/ITV Kenny Doughty as DS Aiden Healy and Brenda Blethyn as DCI Vera Stanhope in Vera Christmas special

Brenda also spoke about her future following the end of Vera, explaining: "I've just finished a film written and directed by Paul Andrew Williams. I don't know when that's coming, it's actually untitled."

© ITV Brenda Blethyn in Vera

She also shared her thoughts on the show's end back in April 2024, saying that it had been a "joy from beginning to end".

The actress continued: "I'll be forever grateful to the wonderful Ann Cleeves who created Vera, and to Elaine Collins who saw fit to cast me in the role. The producers, dream cast and crew have been fabulous and I'm going to miss them, but I won't forget their huge talent, the camaraderie, laughter or kindness we shared nor the friendship of the people of the northeast and our fans worldwide."

Vera will air on New Year's Day at 8pm on ITV