Happy Valley star to reunite with real-life partner as ITV drama renewed

ITV's drama After the Flood's future has been revealed. Starring Sophie Rundle, Philip Glenister and Lorraine Ashbourne, the series is based on a detective named Jo Marshall who must solve a murder covered by the effects of a flood.

Although the show received mixed reviews when it landed on the channel earlier this year, fans will be thrilled to hear that the show is returning for a second season! Speaking about the renewal, executive producers Nicola Shindler and Richard Fee said: "We are delighted to be making another series of After The Flood following the great response to series 1 from ITV viewers.

WATCH: ITV mystery drama After The Flood Trailer

"With the same fantastic actors and brilliant Mick Ford’s scripts, we are excited to give the audience another opportunity to revisit the characters’ stories with a whole new murder mystery at the core of series 2."

Sophie, who plays Jo, also spoke of her show about the show returning for a new season, saying: "I am thrilled to be returning to After the Flood for another series alongside the fantastic cast and team at Quay Street Productions. I can’t wait to get started and see what mystery is next in store for Jo to solve now she is officially a detective."

© Jo Hale Matt Stokoe and Sophie Rundle at the launch photocall for "After The Flood"

The synopsis for the second season reads: "Newly promoted detective Jo Marshall [is] on the trail of a baffling murder investigation. As tensions simmer in Waterside amid the rising threat of moorland fires and the subsequent risk of further flooding, a body is discovered in bizarre circumstances. Jo's race to stop the killer will put her in opposition to dark, influential forces within the town, and ultimately take her on a much more personal investigation.

"One that will require her to operate in secret if she is to have any hope of rooting out the corruption that has blighted the town's police force - and her own family - for decades."

Sophie will be reunited with her real-life partner Matt Stokoe, who also appears in the hit series. Matt opened up to HELLO! About working with Sophie in season one, saying: "This is the fourth thing we've done together so we've definitely got a shorthand and we're not the kind of couple anyway that just goes around all over each other.

© ITV Sophie Rundle plays PC Jo Marshall in After The Flood.

"Since 2016, we've on and off worked together so we know each other as colleagues almost as well as we know each other as partners so we have a way of working. It’s not a case of being professional or being discreet or anything like that. It’s just I go to my trailer, you go to your trailer and then when we get home, we don't talk about lines because otherwise it just engulfs your life."

The show's second season has yet to receive a release date, and will be filmed in and around Greater Manchester and Derbyshire next year - so watch this space!