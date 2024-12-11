Virgin River's Martin Henderson reveals Mel and Jack's wedding will be rocked by 'conflict'

Virgin River is the gift that keeps on giving. Returning on December 9, Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson are reprising their roles as fan-favorite couple, Mel Monroe and Jack Sheridan.

A milestone season, the sixth instalment will feel much "lighter", according to showrunner Patrick Sean Smith. After dealing with the fallout of the wildfires in Virgin River, not to mention their heartbreaking miscarriage, Mel and Jack will be given a much-needed reprieve in the next chapter. Instead, they'll focus on wedding preparations, with help from the whole town of course.

Speaking to TV Insider, Martin – aka Jack – has teased what's to come, noting that the couple may clash with their friend, Hope McCrea.

© Netflix Season six will feel "lighter" and focus on Mel and Jack's wedding preparations

"That's the big event of the season and the event of the year, if you will, for the town," he said. "There's all this energy behind it. Of course, Hope wants it to be huge and bombastic, and Mel and Jack want it to be special and representative of what they want. There's some conflict there."

Echoing this sentiment, Alexandra explained that her character has been "imagining a certain version of her wedding that maybe some of the other people in the town are not going along with."

© COURTESY OF NETFLIX Mel and Jack will clash with Hope

While Mel would likely prefer a "small and intimate" wedding with her loved ones, Alexandra added that the midwife feels compelled to keep everyone happy.

Details surrounding their wedding are largely under wraps, although we have glimpsed Mel's wedding dress. Last month, Netflix released the promotional poster for season six, which featured the bride and groom in their formal attire.

Opting for a strapless blush ballgown with floral accents, Mel looked positively radiant as she completed her bridal look with a tulle veil. As for her future husband, Jack was styled in a classic black tuxedo.

"We're trying to hit all the milestones of the pre-wedding planning, the bachelor and bachelorette parties, the rehearsal dinner," showrunner Patrick told Tudum. "There's dress shopping, suit try-ons, and more than one last-minute wrench thrown into the mix for our favorite couple."

Based on the trailer, we know that Connie, Jo Ellen, Lydia, Muriel and Brie will all be with Mel at her dress fitting.

© Netflix Connie, Jo Ellen, Lydia, Muriel and Brie accompany Mel to her wedding dress appointment

Alongside their wedding, Mel and Jack will also "advance on their path to parenthood," while "turning Lilly's farm into their ultimate dream home."

The full synopsis for season six reads: "Against the backdrop of Mel and Jack's romantic spring wedding season, this sixth installment promises fresh twists and turns, escalating love triangles, delightful wedding drama, as well as uncovered secrets from Mel's father's past which will transport us to the magic and mystique of Virgin River in the 1970s."