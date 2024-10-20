Virgin River reveals first look at Mel's surprising wedding dress ahead of season six

Mel and Jack are finally getting their fairytale wedding in season six of Virgin River. Set to return on December 19, the fan favorite couple, played by Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson, are tying the knot.

Following the events of series five, which saw Mel and Jack experience a miscarriage, alongside the devastating wildfires in Virgin River, the sixth chapter will give the duo time to heal. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, showrunner Patrick Sean Smith explained that season six will "feel lighter" and "lean more into the romance of the series."

© Netflix Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan and Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel Monroe in Virgin River

"We're trying to hit all the milestones of the pre-wedding planning, the bachelor and bachelorette parties, the rehearsal dinner," he added to Tudum. "There's dress shopping, suit try-ons, and more than one last-minute wrench thrown into the mix for our favorite couple."

© Netflix Fans were given a glimpse of Mel's wedding dress

Ahead of the show's return, Netflix gifted fans with an epic teaser trailer this week, and we spotted a glimpse of what appears to be Mel's wedding dress! A dusty rose creation crafted with floral lace, and delicate mesh, the camera panned onto the bottom of her bridal gown, and floor-length veil.

For now, the show is keeping Mel's full bridal look top secret, but we can't wait to see her on her big day! Since season one, fans have marvelled over the character's signature sense of style, so we're expecting big things.

As well as a first look trailer, Netflix has also shared an official logline for season six, teasing some other, emerging storylines.

"Against the backdrop of Mel and Jack's romantic spring wedding season, this sixth installment promises fresh twists and turns, escalating love triangles, delightful wedding drama, as well as uncovered secrets from Mel's father's past which will transport us to the magic and mystique of Virgin River in the 1970s."

© Netflix Jessica Rothe as Sarah and Callum Kerr as Everett in season six

As fans will remember, Mel's biological father Everett was introduced in the Christmas special, which debuted last year.

More recently, it was revealed that actors Jessica Rothe (Happy Death Day, Chicago P.D.) and Callum Kerr (Monarch, Hollyoaks) had joined the cast, and would be portraying Mel's parents, Sarah and Everett, in flashbacks to 1972, when the pair met.

Recommended video You may also like Virgin River's Alexandra Breckenridge reveals 'emotional' moment filming season 6 scene with co-star

While Sarah is described as a "witty, free spirit from the big city with an ardent passion for activism", Everett is a "singer-songwriter with a poet's soul" skimming through life in a VW Van until his chance meeting with beautiful hitchhiker Sarah shows him there's more to life than he ever thought possible.

"The big new mystery character this season is Mel's biological father Everett Reid, who is carrying a long-held secret," showrunner Patrick revealed to Tudum. We can't wait to see what's in store.