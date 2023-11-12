Virgin River's Alexandra Breckenridge debuts new hair transformation amid exciting show update

Virgin River star Alexandra Breckenridge has undergone another hair transformation just three months after chopping off her signature long locks.

Taking to her Instagram Stories over the weekend, the actress debuted her new bob cut – and she looks sensational!

While she didn't explicitly refer to her new hairdo in the clip, the star did move her hands through her hair as she casually chatted to her followers from her Georgia home.

© Alexandra Breckenridge/Instagram Alexandra Breckenridge debuted her bob haircut

It's only been a few months since Alexandra traded her long tresses for a shorter look. Back in August, she showed off her shoulder-length hair whilst she spoke to fans about making homemade bolognese sauce for her family.

Alexandra's latest hair transformation comes amid the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike, which means the actress, along with her co-stars, can now promote Virgin River.

© Netflix Alexandra can promote Virgin River now the SAG-AFTRA strike is over

Taking to Instagram in light of the good news, Alexandra shared a behind-the-scenes clip from season five. In the video, the Mel Monroe actress was behind the camera and filmed her co-star Martin Henderson preparing to shoot a scene in the woods. Watch the video in the clip below.

WATCH: Alexandra Breckenridge delights fans with BTS footage from season 5

Fans rushed to the comments section to share their delight over the new video, with many grateful to have access to behind-the-scenes footage again.

One person wrote: "The BTS are back! Keep the joy coming!" while another commented: "How nice to see you posting about Virgin River, I've missed it!!!!"

© Virgin River/Instagram The cast will soon be able to return to set

A third fan penned: "This is amazing please share more behinds the scenes stuff we missed all the BTS of season 5 bc of the strike!!" while another added: "It's so nice to have you back on here being able to talk about Virgin River. Oh, how we missed this!!"

READ: 7 questions we need answering in Virgin River season five part two

MORE: Virgin River season five part one ending explained – and what it means for part two

Alexandra previously expressed her frustration at not being able to work or promote the show. Back in September, whilst the strike was still ongoing, she said: "SAG is on strike and I can't go back to work and I can't even talk about work.

"So, if all y'all are trying to send me messages asking about work-related things, I can't answer you and I'm really sorry about that."

7 shows to watch after Virgin River Sarah Chalk and Katherine Heigl in Firefly Lane 1. Firefly Lane ​The lives and loves of best friends Tully and Kate from their teens to their 40s. 2. Sweet Magnolias Three lifelong friends juggle relationships, family and careers in a small US town. 3. Chesapeake Shores Abby returns to her hometown, Chesapeake Shores, after receiving a panicked phone call.

4. Ginny & Georgia Free-spirited Georgia and her two kids, Ginny and Austin, seek a fresh start. 5. Northern Rescue Rescue commander John West moves town after a heartbreaking loss and begins life again. 6. Maid Based on real events, a single mother turns to housecleaning to make ends meet. 7. From Scratch Also based on real events, Amy travels to Italy where she finds love and contends with loss.

The SAG-AFTRA strike officially ended earlier this month after the union agreed a tentative deal with Hollywood studios. This means that production on a number of TV shows and movies, including Virgin River, is set to resume following four months of disruption.

While the show's writers returned to the writing room back in October, it could still be a little while before Netflix shares a release date for season six.

© Netflix The writing for season 6 is currently underway

Considering seasons of the popular romance drama typically air around a year apart, fans could be waiting until late 2024 or even early 2025 for season six.

The good news is that viewers don't have to wait long until Mel and Jack are back on their screens. Part two of season five, which consists of two festive episodes, arrives on Netflix just in time for the holiday season on Thursday 30 November.