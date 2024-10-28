Virgin River season six: Everything we know about Mel and Jack's wedding so far

It's the TV wedding of the year! Just last week, Virgin River dropped a trailer for season six – and we finally got a glimpse of Mel (played by Alexandra Breckenridge) and Jack's (Martin Henderson) impending nuptials.

As the fan favourite couple prepare to tie the knot, this TV detective has studied the trailer frame by frame for clues about their big day. From the blink-and-you-miss-it shot of Mel – and what feels like the whole town – in a bridal store, to THAT first unveiling of her blush pink gown, we've got the lowdown on their wedding.

Mel's friends help her pick her wedding dress

Mel has found a second family in Virgin River, so it's hardly surprising that half the town joins her at a wedding dress store. During the trailer, there's a brief shot of Connie, Jo Ellen, Lydia, Muriel and Brie, each with a glass of champagne, as they wait for the bride to come out of the changing room.

© Netflix Connie, Jo Ellen, Lydia, Muriel and Brie accompany Mel to her wedding dress appointment

They might not be in the shot, but considering that Mel is also very close to her sister, Joey, and friends, Hope and Lizzie, we reckon they're somewhere in that shop, too.

Ahead of season six, showrunner Patrick Sean Smith told Tudum: "We're trying to hit all the milestones of the pre-wedding planning, the bachelor and bachelorette parties, the rehearsal dinner. There's dress shopping, suit try-ons, and more than one last-minute wrench thrown into the mix for our favorite couple."

Jack is supported by his father Sam throughout the wedding planning process

During the series, Jack has reflected on his rocky relationship with his father, Sam. But, as he gets into the thick of wedding planning, it looks like his dad is stepping up.

© Netflix Jack is joined by his father Sam as he tries on tuxedos

We spied the patriarch watching proudly as Jack tried on his tuxedo – a classic choice. In the scene, the two appear to be alone, so who knows – maybe we'll get a few emotional moments between them.

Mel opts for a blush pink wedding dress

It's all about the dress! When it comes to Virgin River, Mel has long been a source of fashion inspiration, so we've been expecting big things from her bridal look.

© Netflix Fans were given a glimpse of Mel's floral wedding dress

As the synopsis reveals, Mel and Jack have opted for a spring wedding, and her blush gown feels like a great fit. A dusty rose creation crafted with floral lace, and delicate mesh, the camera panned onto the bottom of her bridal gown in the trailer.

An unconventional choice with its pink hue, Mel accessorizes her gown with a traditional floor-length veil.