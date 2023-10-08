Virgin River's Alexandra Breckenridge apologizes to fans as she announces disappointing news

Virgin River star Alexandra Breckenridge has shared some disappointing news about her upcoming live autograph signing with her co-star Martin Henderson.

Taking to her Instagram Stories over the weekend, the actress revealed that the duo are having to postpone the fan event due to "very unforeseen circumstances".

WATCH: Alexandra Breckenridge apologizes to fans after disappointing announcement

Addressing her 1.1 million followers, the 41-year-old apologized for the change of plans. "So, Streamily live, October 14. Unfortunately, we have to push the date due to very unforeseen circumstances and we're really, really sorry about this.

"It's not something Martin or myself, we didn't want to cancel. It's just we're completely unable to make it work at this time. We're going to try for the end of November or early December, hopefully. Both of us, honestly, we're really, really sorry about this."

© Netflix Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson were due to reunite for an autograph signing in October

She continued: "We don't want to bum anybody out. Truly, truly, if we could make it happen we would. I'm very sorry."

Alexandra and Martin were due to reunite in Los Angeles for the signing. Fans are particularly excited about the upcoming event as the last one took place back in February and saw the actors tune in from separate locations, rather than being in the same room.

Alexandra's announcement comes just over a month before the second part of Virgin River season five lands on Netflix. The final two episodes, which are festive-themed, will be released just in time for the holiday season on November 30.

© Netflix Alexandra apologized to fans for the change of plan

LOVE VIRGIN RIVER? SEVEN SHOWS TO WATCH NEXT Firefly Lane: Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalk star in this heartwarming tale of friendship and loss Sweet Magnolias: Three Californian women support each other through thick and thin Chesapeake Shores: Another small-town drama starring Jesse Metcalfe and Meghan Ory Ginny & Georgia: A series about a mother and daughter duo who faces many ups and downs Northern Rescue: Rescue commander John West moves town after a heartbreaking loss and begins life again Maid: Based on real events, this show tells the story of a single mother who turns to housecleaning to make ends meet and learns many lessons on the way From Scratch: Also based on a true story, From Scratch details Amy's journey to Italy where she finds love on the way but then faces a monumental loss

What happened in Virgin River season five part one?

Part one was released in September and saw Alexandra and Martin's characters Mel Monroe and Jack Sheridan prepare for the arrival of their first baby following their engagement in season four.

Elsewhere in the series, the Californian town was struck by a terrifying wildfire, prompting its residents to unite in a time of crisis.

© Netflix Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan and Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel Monroe

Meanwhile, as Mel confronted a difficult dilemma regarding her future at Doc's clinic, Jack was forced to face some long overdue confrontations, including with his own demons.

The synopsis continues: "And as Doc and Hope's respective impairments throw their identities into question, the doctor and the mayor must find solace in their community, in their young new family, and in each other."

© Netflix Elise Gatien joined the cast as Lark

Some new faces also arrived in town, including Lilly Anderson's daughter Ava, who is played by Libby Olser, and firefighter Kaia, portrayed by Kandyse McClure.

For a full breakdown of what went down in part one, read our explainer.

READ: 7 questions we need answering in Virgin River season five part two

When will Virgin River season six be released?

While the good news is that Virgin River will return for another season, the bad news is that we could be waiting a little while for it.

While the writers' strike is officially over, SAG-AFTRA – which represents actors among other media professionals – is still on strike and currently in negotiations with the AMPTP, which represents major Hollywood studios.

READ: Virgin River season six: Everything we know amid production delay

© Netflix Netflix has yet to share a release date for season six

Until the strike is settled, the actors can't film the new series and so Netflix won't be able to confirm a release date just yet.