Virgin River FINALLY reveals Mel's radiant bridal look – and wow

With Christmas just around the corner, Netflix is gifting fans with a wedding to remember. Set to return on December 19, the streamer will release the sixth installment of Virgin River, giving fans a glimpse of Jack and Mel's impending nuptials.

The fan-favorite couple, played by Martin Henderson and Alexandra Breckenridge, will tie the knot in new episodes. After falling for one another in the first series, and getting engaged in the fourth, Mel and Jack's wedding has been a long time coming.

Ahead of the show's premiere next month, Virgin River's official Instagram account has finally revealed Mel's full bridal look, after teasing fans with a blink and you'd miss it moment in last month's trailer.

WATCH: Virgin River teases Mel and Jack’s wedding in season six

Sharing a promotional poster for season six, Mel and Jack could be seen embracing in their wedding attire. Dressed in a strapless floral gown, the bride-to-be looked positively radiant, with her fiery locks swept into a half-up-half-down style with loose curls.

Opting for a full-length veil, Mel's headdress featured delicate applique trims. As for Jack, the groom sported a classic black tuxedo for the springtime ceremony.

With season six on the horizon, showrunner Patrick Sean Smith has teased what's to come. Speaking to Tudum, he said: "We're trying to hit all the milestones of the pre-wedding planning, the bachelor and bachelorette parties, the rehearsal dinner.

© Netflix Season six will delve into the wedding planning process

"There's dress shopping, suit try-ons, and more than one last-minute wrench thrown into the mix for our favorite couple."

Comprised of 10 episodes, Patrick noted that the next chapter will "feel lighter," after the heartbreaking events of season five. Among them, fans watched as Mel and Jack dealt with a miscarriage, wildfires and the shocking revelation that Mel's biological father hailed from Virgin River.

© Netflix The next installment will feel lighter

"My intention is to have it feel lighter, but that doesn't mean it's not going to be complicated with the signature Virgin River twists and turns," Patrick said to The Hollywood Reporter.

"And I think leaning more into the romance of the series is something that we're excited to do as well, and just keep giving the fans what they want."

© Netflix The new episodes will see Mel and Jack continue their path to parenthood

In his interview with Tudum, Patrick noted that the wedding won't be Mel and Jack's only arc, hinting that they will "advance on their path to parenthood while also turning Lilly's farm into their ultimate dream home."

The official synopsis for season six reads: "Against the backdrop of Mel and Jack's romantic spring wedding season, this sixth installment promises fresh twists and turns, escalating love triangles, delightful wedding drama, as well as uncovered secrets from Mel's father's past which will transport us to the magic and mystique of Virgin River in the 1970s."