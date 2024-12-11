Exclusive: The Voice winner reveals the incredible support received from Gwen Stefani and Michael Buble

The Voice season 26 winner was announced as Sofronio Vasquez on Tuesday December 10 and now the 31-year-old has told HELLO! that the mentorship from Michael Buble wasn't the only thing that got him through.

"Behind the scenes, we all have our private time with [the other mentors] Snoop Dogg, Reba McEntire and Gwen Stefani – and I wish I could show it to everyone, because they are very supportive, even if you're not part of their team," Sofronio says.

© NBC Sofronio Vasquez and Michael Buble

"When I was announced as the winner, Snoop and Gwen also had representatives in the top five, but they are just like jumping and skipping and it's a celebration of everyone who's part of the show," he continues, praising the production crew as well for their unwavering support.

Sofronio grew up in the Philippines, and he credited his father for bringing music into his life, with the pair singing together. Despite his talents, he embarked on a career in dentistry but when his father tragically and suddenly passed away the singer gained a new sense of motivation, moving to America to pursue music.

© NBC Sofronio sings for Michael Buble during rehearsals

During the blind auditions, Sofronio chose to join Team Buble, and he recalls how his lasting memory will be when Michael first called him to ask: "What is your dream, and why did you start this journey?"

"That I will forever hold in my heart," says Sofronio, adding that Michael "really told me the first time during the blind auditions, 'it's you and me to the top,' and it was really perfect and it really came true".

© NBC Shye and Sofronio were both in the final for Team Buble

"He's just very supportive and he has opened many doors for me and for all the hopefuls out there," he continues. "In any field of artistry, there's going to be people that God is sending for you to meet and have a moment together and make more magical situations [and that is Michael]."

As for what comes next, Sofronio is adamant with his plan to bring the soulful classics back to the masses – and he's coming for Michael's Christmas crown.

"Michael is the king of Christmas, the sound of Christmas, when you go to malls, there's no way you won't hear Buble, and that's a dream for me. If Buble is Christmas, I could take Valentine's Day… or we can take it in turns," he laughs.