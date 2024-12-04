The Voice's Reba McEntire is unrecognizable in never-before-seen family photo

Reba McEntire kicked off the holiday season with a trip down memory lane and shared throwback snapshots which left fans stunned.

The Voice coach treated her 2.8 million Instagram followers to some epic photos from the past and you need to see them to believe them.

The first image showed Reba cooking up a storm with a family member believed to be her grandmother.

She wore a headscarf to keep her famous red tresses away from her face and the heavy bangs she rocks today were nowhere to be seen.

Reba stared directly at the camera and had a wry smile. She was standing in the old-fashioned kitchen wearing a blue T-shirt.

© Instagram Reba looked very different in her throwback

She promoted her cookbook in the caption that read: "The holidays are just a little sweeter when you spend them in the kitchen with family!

"Swipe to see some of my favorites, including Cowboy Chili and Salted Chocolate Chip Shortbread cookies, from my #NotThatFancy book. Get ahead of your holiday shopping with 46% off for a limited time only on @amazon."

Fans rushed to comment on the photo and insisted she hadn't aged a day. They wished her a happy holidays and said she was as beautiful today as she was back then.

A couple of days after Thanksgiving Reba delivered another head-turning look from days gone by.

This time, she rocked a huge 80s hairdo as she stood alongside a piano wearing a festive red sweater, with a cozy fireplace behind her.

© Variety Reba's sported numerous different hairstyles

"It's officially Christmas," she wrote, but it was her appearance which got fans talking.

"We love a vintage throwback," said one, while a second quipped: "This is spectacular."

While her fans loved seeing Reba's hair transformation, she's confessed she has some regrets when it comes to her flamed-red locks.

© Getty Images Reba loved her short hair

"In the early '80s I got a perm," she told Glamour when asked about any hair regrets. "I have natural curly hair. And so when my hair would be a little past my shoulders with a perm, it was just super tight because if you add a perm to natural curly hair, it looks angry. And it did."

In the 90s, she cut it all off, which was a decision she didn't take lightly but ultimately loved.

"It was freedom," she said of the dramatic makeover. "I loved it. It was in '96 or '97 when I cut my hair off, and it was freeing.

© Getty Images Reba with Gwen on The Voice

"But you know what? I had to talk to my management and my stylist who did my hair, because it took almost a year for me to talk them into letting me cut my hair.

"They told me my hair was my image. 'You got your big hair all jacked up to Jesus. You can't cut your hair off.' And I said, 'Well, it'll give you something else to talk about.' And they said, 'Oh, okay. That's an idea.' So we did."