Netflix filmmaker reveals Harry and Meghan's key differences in candid interview

The filmmaker behind Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's new Netflix series Polo has opened up about working with the couple, and what their key differences were when it came to making the new show.

The show, which landed on the streaming platform earlier this week, following the lavish and competitive world of the elite equestrian sport, and the showrunner Miloš Balać has spoken about the different approaches that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex took to making the show.

Speaking to the New York Post, he explained that the pair were both keen to show there was more to the sport than what meets the eye. He said: "Both Prince Harry and Meghan were just amazing collaborators from the start. They have so much knowledge about the sport, but also an understanding that we're trying to bring new people into this world."

While Harry shared his extensive knowledge of the sport, which he has played for decades - previously with his father King Charles and his brother, Prince William, Megan offered a new perspective shared with the audience on polo.

He continued: "I think the collective intention was definitely, definitely to grow the audience of polo. I think the difference in approach was that Harry, you know, is really seeing it as, 'Look at how incredible these athletes are. Look how incredible these animals are' which Meghan sees and says the same. But I think for her, it's also like, 'Look at how incredible this community is.'".

He also revealed that the world of polo feels like "one big family" and that Meghan would always be watching the game from the side of the field while filming the documentary.

Fans have taken to social media to discuss the new series, with one posting on X: "As expected #Polo delivers! The men! The horses! Polo is hot, sexy and fast paced! The stories are incredibly moving! Harry and Meghan came out of the gate swinging! Everything they deliver in collaboration with Netflix is gold! And we want more!"

Another person added: "I watched #PoloOnNetflix #Polo knowing nothing about polo and I loved it! I learned a lot about the game sets and was glad to see the horses weren't playing the whole match. I only wished there would be more episodes so that we could see how the horses were cared for and trained for."

A third person added: "#Polo by #PrinceHarryandMeghan is really good. Great look at the families who pour their money, time, and heart into the sport and the care of their horses. I love that Harry's games in support of Sentebale have raised $15 million for the charity."