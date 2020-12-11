Prince Harry reveals high-tech feature inside £11million home with Meghan Markle The Duke of Sussex has transformed the living room into a studio

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made several appearances from the living room at their home in Montecito, California, and the Duke of Sussex's most recent virtual engagement has revealed exactly how they have adapted the space for use as a studio.

The footage came as he joined children's charity WellChild, of whom he has been patron since 2007, to speak to the previous winners of the WellChild Awards on 4 December to hear their stories and encourage people to nominate for the Awards in 2021. The annual event celebrates the inspirational qualities of seriously ill children and young people in the UK, and those who work to make a difference to their lives.

WATCH: Prince Harry reveals living room-turned-studio transformation

Prince Harry said, “The children and young people of WellChild are at the very heart of this charity because you guys just know who you are and don’t pretend to be anybody else and because of that you inspire every single nurse, every single care giver, every single mum, every single dad, every single sibling. And outside of the WellChild community as well you are inspiring people every single day.”

In the corner of the shot, a bright white studio light is seen.

Prince Harry revealed a studio light in the corner of the living room

It makes sense that the Duke and Duchess have invested in such a feature: they have taken part in countless video calls since the coronavirus pandemic began and they have been unable to attend events in person. The light means that, come rain or shine, the audience will have a clear view of either Harry or Meghan on screen. As for positioning, the light is fixed upon its own floor stand which has a lever to adjust the height of the softbox.

Prince Harry and Meghan have appeared from the same room together

It's also likely that Harry and Meghan have purchased a stand for their video camera. While they would have previously hired a film crew, social distancing rules means they have been tasked with recording the footage themselves, and a camera stand would make a wise addition to their makeshift studio.

Prince Harry and Meghan live with their son Archie

The couple moved into the home in June 2020, where they now live with their one-year-old son Archie. A representative for the Duke and Duchess confirmed the news to HELLO! at the time, saying, "They have settled into the quiet privacy of their community since their arrival and hope that this will be respected for their neighbours, as well as for them as a family."

The property is believed to be worth approximately £11million.

