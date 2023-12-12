Archie and Lilibet's cutest Christmas card photos with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are about to celebrate their third Christmas in Montecito with their children, Prince Archie, four, and two-year-old Princess Lilibet.

No doubt Prince Harry and Meghan will be joined by the Duchess' mother, Doria Ragland, for the holidays.

The Sussexes moved to the US after stepping back as senior royals in 2020. While they have previously spent the festive period with the royal family at the King's Sandringham estate, they're now creating their own traditions with their young family in California.

Meghan spoke to E! News! during Variety's Power of Women event in November about holiday traditions: "We're creating new ones now that our little ones are growing up. And we're enjoying every moment of it."

She added: "I love trimming and decorating the tree with my children."

The Sussexes also love to share a Christmas card every year, with the couple sharing the very first photo of Lilibet in 2021.

2019

Harry and Meghan marked Archie's first Christmas in Canada during their extended family break – and just weeks before they announced they would be stepping back from royal duties.

The seven-month-old tot took centre stage in the adorable snap, while his proud parents can be seen laughing in the background in front of a beautifully decorated Christmas tree.

The card was first shared by the Queen's Commonwealth Trust, when the Duke and Duchess were President and Vice-President of the Trust respectively.

2020

Harry and Meghan's 2020 Christmas card was an artwork of an image taken by Doria

The Sussexes celebrated their very first Christmas in their Montecito home in 2020. To mark the occasion, they shared this stunning artistic rendering of them as a family playing outside with their pet dogs, Guy and Pula.

Little Archie, then 18 months, was pictured sitting on his father Harry's lap at the door of his play house.

Meghan's former patronage, Mayhew animal charity, were chosen to share the card.

Mayhew's former CEO Caroline Yates previously told HELLO! in January 2021 that they were "really thrilled" to be given the honour.

"We had no idea what it would look like before we got the photo, and when we saw it, we thought, 'Oh wow!' It's very family-oriented, it was really lovely," she told HELLO! at the time.

2021

Lilibet made her public debut to the world on the Sussexes' 2021 Christmas card. Taken by Harry and Meghan's wedding photographer, Alexi Lubomirski, the sweet portrait shows Meghan lifting up a then six-month-old baby Lilibet, while proud dad Harry beams with his mini-me son Archie sitting in his lap.

The message on the card read: "Happy Holidays. This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world. Archie made us a 'Mama' and a 'Papa', and Lili made us a family. "

2022

© Archewell Harry and Meghan's 2022 Christmas card did not feature their children

Archie and Lilibet did not feature on Harry and Meghan's 2022 Christmas card.

The image, shared by the couple's Archewell Foundation, was taken when the Sussexes attended the Ripple of Hope Awards gala in New York.

The message read: "Wishing you a joyful holiday season. From our family to yours, and on behalf of our teams at Archewell Foundation, Archewell Audio, and Archewell Productions, we wish you health, peace and a Happy New Year."

It was signed: "Best wishes, Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex."

The card was released just three days after the second part of Harry and Meghan's headline-making docuseries dropped on Netflix.

