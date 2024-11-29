Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make surprise appearance in Lindsay Lohan's new film – details

Lindsay Lohan is starring in the latest Netflix Christmas film, Our Little Secret. The actress plays Avery Becker who accidentally runs into her ex-boyfriend ten years after their breakup during Christmas celebrations.

Alongside Lindsay, the film stars Pretty Little Liars actor Ian Harding, Kristin Chenoweth and Scrubs actress Judy Reyes. However, the film also features a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

WATCH: See the trailer for Our Little Secret

In the film, Avery and Ian's character of Logan have a messy breakup in 2014, leaving Avery in tears. The credits sequence then highlights major moments in the ten years that have passed between then and the films' setting of 2024.

Among the moments highlighted was Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding on 19 May 2018, with a picture from their romantic day taking centre stage.

© Netflix The couple made a surprise appearance in the Netflix hit

The couple's royal wedding in Windsor was watched by 1.9 billion people, with the newlyweds greeted by cheering crowds during a carriage procession after the ceremony.

Meghan's breathtaking wedding gown was designed by Givenchy's Clare Waight Keller and featured a bateau neckline, a fitted bodice that highlighted her slender waist and three-quarter sleeves.

© WPA Pool The Duke and Duchess married on 19 May 2018

In the couple's Netflix docu-series, Harry & Meghan, the designer spoke about the gorgeous gown and the pressure she was under when constructing the garment.

"Looking at the design of the dress there were many conversations we had over how you want to present yourself to the world," she explained. "I mean most of us have a wedding with, you know, 70 to 200 people. This was billions of people watching this wedding."

© WPA Pool The Duchess wore a gorgeous gown for her wedding

Claire added: "It has to be flawless, it has to be perfect."

It's believed Meghan personally shelled out £100,000 for her hand-stitched wedding dress, just like the Princess of Wales did for her Alexander McQueen gown in 2011.

© STEVE PARSONS The couple after their 2018 wedding

The dress also had a hidden piece of fabric with an incredibly sentimental meaning for the former Suits actress. "Somewhere in here, there’s a piece of blue fabric that's stitched inside—it was my something blue," Meghan revealed in the Queen of the World documentary. "It's fabric from the dress I wore on our first date."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have their own personal deal with Netflix and last week, the corporation dropped the trailer for the pair's upcoming series, POLO.

© Getty The Duke and Duchess have their own Netflix deal

The project is centred around polo players and their lives both on and off the field and will be released on 10 December.