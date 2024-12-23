Gavin and Stacey stars' ultra-private homes we never see

As we gear up to watch the Gavin and Stacey finale episode on Christmas Day, we thought we'd delve into the actors' real lives and discover where they live with their off-screen families. From Alison Steadman Highgate home where she loves to birdwatch to James Corden's sprawling estate with controversial feature, take a look...
Alison Steadman's home
Alison resides in London's Highgate where she lives with her partner and fellow actor Michael Elwyn, and she has two grown-up sons from a previous marriage.
The star has been an ambassador for the London Wildlife Trust since 2016, and her garden is the perfect place to indulge her favourite hobby. "I still love watching the birds feeding in my garden. I often listen to birdsong and it always calms me," she said.
Joanna Page's home
Rubbing shoulders with neighbours George Clooney, Orlando Bloom and Liam Gallagher, Joanna has an A-list postcode, residing in Henley-on-Thames.
She lives with her husband James Thornton, and their four children Eva, nine, Kit, seven, Noah, six, and one-year-old Boe.
Her eco-friendly house has its own heat pump and she described her interiors to The Times as "like a ski lodge with a lot of wooden beams".
Joanna has revealed she has a traditional Christmas tree with multi-coloured tinsel and an eclectic mix of baubles. Aside from the temporary rainbow tree addition, her living area is decorated in muted grey and beige tones, giving a modern feel.
Elsewhere in The Times article, Joanna spoke about her second 'home' which is when she's back visiting her parents in Wales in a tiny cottage. "That's home to me when I’m back in Wales," Joanna revealed.
Larry Lamb's home
While not much is known about where the actor calls home, his son George spilled the beans on his current living situation during a chat with Jessie and Lennie Ware for their Table Manners podcast.
"He is currently living with an ex-partner. And her sister. And my younger sister," George explained. "So he is basically in a place where there are loads of women. Not my mum," he added.
Apparently, it's not the first time that Larry has chosen to bunk up with an ex as he confessed on the same podcast that he moved back in with ex Linda Martin during lockdown.
Rob Brydon's home
Known for playing iconic Uncle Bryn as well as being host of Would I Lie To You? Rob lives in Strawberry Hill in Richmond upon Thames, along with his wife, Clare Holland. The couple share two sons and Rob has two daughters and one son from a previous marriage.
The popular London suburb has an average property price of £920,976 according to Rightmove, and semi-detached homes reached the £1.4 million mark, on average, last year.
Last Christmas, Rob decided to share a glimpse into his private residence, including his lounge with bountiful bookshelves and patterned chair, as he sat alongside his Christmas tree.
Mathew Horne's home
The star divides his time between his London flat and the small village of Helmsdale on the east coast of Sutherland in Scotland – one for work and one for relaxing.
When speaking about spending time in Scotland he told Gaby Roslin on her podcast that he "would very much like to live there. I am all things Scotophile."
Declaring his love for the area to The Sunday Post, he said: "I love the peace and tranquillity and the people. The food is wonderful, the weather is nowhere near as bad as everybody says and midges don’t like me, so that's good. Most of my downtime when I’m not working is now spent in Scotland."
James Corden's home
Smithy actor James Corden and his wife Julia, along with their three children, Max, Carey, and Charlotte, have all made the move back to the UK after their time in the US for James to host the Late Late Show.
The star has a very impressive £8 million home in Wokingham and in 2023, plans to demolish the property and build another were granted by the local council so it's believed these works could well be drawing to a close.
The grounds are home to a Grade II-listed ancient druid stone circle, relocated from Jersey in 1788. While Jersey has expressed a desire to put them back to where they came from, they controversially currently still sit on James' estate.
Ruth Jones' home
Pen-y-lan is a Cardiff hotspot and it is where Ruth Jones calls home. Along with her husband David Peet, she bought a £325,000 house in 2001 and the mock-Tudor property is where she and her family still live now.
Ruth and David tied the knot in 1999 and Ruth is a stepmother to David’s three children from a previous marriage.
But there's another Welsh location that's close to the Nessa actress' heart and that's Porthcawl. "Home is Porthcawl, where I was brought up and where many members of my family still live. I love that area because it’s so unchanged, and reminds me very much of my childhood," she told wales.com in an interview.
Gavin And Stacey: The Finale will air on BBC One from 9pm on Christmas Day and the documentary Gavin And Stacey: A Fond Farewell will be shown on BBC One at 7pm on New Year's Day.