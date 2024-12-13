Gavin and Stacey's 'emotional' Christmas special - plot, cast, where to watch and more

Gavin and Stacey is set to air the last-ever episode over the festive season - where we'll have the chance to find out what's occurin' with the Shipman and West family for one last time.

We couldn't be more excited for the show's return, so here's everything we know so far, from the plot to the cast - to potential answers about that fishing trip…

What will happen?

The story picks up five years after the events of the 2019 finale, which ended on a major cliffhanger as Nessa proposed to Smithy in a jaw dropping moment. The show's synopsis teases that "a lot" has happened since the proposal - but doesn't reveal whether Smithy actually said yes!

WATCH: Gavin and Stacey star comments on finale

Instead, we know that Bryn is getting ready to head over to Essex, while Stacey and Gavin are looking for new ways to spice up their seventeen year marriage and Gwen is behaving "most strangely".

The description continues: "Nessa’s started a new business venture and Neil the Baby’s about to begin an apprenticeship with his dad. Over in Billericay Pam is stressing out at the prospect of playing hostess, not helped by a newly retired Mick practicing his golf swings in the living room and there have been more ups and downs in Pete and Dawn’s relationship."

Who is in the cast?

All of our favourites are back for the season finale, including James Corden and Ruth Jones, who co-wrote the popular show. Speaking about their friendship, James told the BBC: "The thing it means to me most, is my friendship with Ruth. To have an idea with a friend in a hotel in Leeds 20 years ago and then be sat here today with what it’s become… if you think about it too much you could really just start crying all the time."

© BBC James Corden and Ruth Jones

Joanna Page and Mathew Horne of course are back as Gavin and Stacey - who now have a big family of three with their children, Harry, Kate and Megan. Nessa and Smithy's son, Neil, the baby, will also be making an appearance. It has also been confirmed that Smithy's sister Rudy (Sheridan Smith) will be back for the finale.

© Gareth Cattermole Mathew Horne, Joanna Page, Alison Steadman, Ruth Jones, Laura Aikman, Rob Brydon, Robert Wilfort and Larry Lamb at the NTAs

And now let's welcome the Wests and the Shipmans! Larry Lamb and Alison Steadman are back as married couple Mick and Pam, while Melanie Walters, Rob Brydon and Robert Wilfort return as Gwen, Uncle Bryn and Jason respectively. Unlike the Christmas special, Dave Coaches (Steffan Rhodri) will also return!

Of course, who can forget Adrian Scarborough and Julia Davis, who will be returning as the warring married couple Pete and Dawn.

Pete and Dawn in Gavin and Stacey

When is it on?

The Gavin and Stacey finale will air on Christmas Day at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.