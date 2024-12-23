Virgin River star Martin Henderson dishes on 'terrifying' season six cliffhanger

Virgin River has returned, gifting fans with the TV wedding of the year. As Mel and Jack finally said 'I do', the whole town was euphoric…well, apart from Charmaine, who never actually made it to the ceremony.

Season six felt notably lighter, which is exactly what showrunner Patrick Sean Smith was going for, but, this is Virgin River we're talking about, and the EP was planning for a "big bomb drop at the end."

What happened to Charmaine in the series finale?

After waking up the next day, and realizing that Charmaine had failed to make it to their wedding, Mel asked her new husband to swing by her house.

© Netflix Jack headed to Charmaine's house after he and Mel realized she'd failed to turn up at their wedding

Considering that the hairdresser had been in the process of securing a restraining order against Calvin – the father of her twin boys and an extremely dangerous man – Jack was happy to oblige, but with the front door suspiciously left open, the character went into marine mode.

© Netflic Charmaine had been in the process of getting a restraining order against Calvin

As he called out for Charmaine and scoped out the kitchen, which showed signs of a struggle, Jack walked into the baby's room, before looking visibly shocked. But what did he see?

Martin Henderson dishes on the mystery

In a new interview with Deadline, Martin Henderson – aka Jack Sheridan – was quizzed about the season's biggest cliffhanger. "I don't know if this is going to be disappointing to audiences or not, but I still have no idea exactly what I was seeing in that room," he began.

© COURTESY OF NETFLIX Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan

"It's written that he walks down the hallway, comes into a room, there's evidence of some kind of struggle or rush exits, we're not sure which, but it piques his curiosity. Jack then hears something, and he opens the door, and we end on Jack's face. I don't remember what the actual adjective was, maybe it was shocked. But it was never stated what he was looking at."

© © 2023 Netflix, Inc. The actor is yet to find out what Jack saw

Noting that he's as much in the dark as audiences, Martin recalled: "When they went to shoot the scene, there was nothing in the room, so I said to the director, you want me to have this expression, but what am I looking at? And she said, I don't know. They haven't written that part yet. Which was terrifying as an actor."

While Martin himself is yet to find out, the actor won't have too long to wait before receiving the scripts for season seven. Joining HELLO! for an exclusive interview, Annette O'Toole – aka Hope McCrea – revealed that production will commence next year.

"Well, we just know it's 2025," she explained. "We don't really know until they tell us and they've given us hints but there's nothing definite. Nothing is set in stone. It would be nice to film Virgin River when it's really warm but I don't know if that's gonna happen. We'll have to wait and see just like everybody else!"