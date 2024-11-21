Virgin River star shares surprising update on season seven

Virgin River is the gift that keeps on giving. On December 19, the sixth instalment will officially premiere on Netflix, before the cast gets to work on season seven – and as it turns out, the writers are already penning the scripts.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Ben Hollingsworth, who plays fan favourite Brady, shared photos from a recent visit to the Netflix offices and teased what's to come.

"Had the best meeting at @netflix last week. I also stopped by the writer's room after to say [hi]. They're hard at work on #VirginRiver Season 7. @patrickseansmith @theerincardillo @richkeith @jacksonsinder - I heard some stuff but can't [say] except it's [fire emoji]."

Sending fans into meltdown, many of them shared their hopes for season seven. "We hope that the [fire emoji] stuff that you heard for Season 7 is about Brady & Brie," noted one.

© Netflix Fans are hoping for a reconciliation between Brie and Brady

"Miss you and Brie together," agreed a second. Meanwhile, Virgin River's official Instagram account joked: "You can't leave us hanging like this."

With season six on the way, there's no word yet on the seventh chapter, but fans are hoping for a reconciliation between Brady and his former flame, Brie, at some point in the series. While the exes have since entered new relationships, fans noted a look of longing between the two in last year's Christmas special.

So, what's on the cards for season six? Netflix has teased: "Against the backdrop of Mel and Jack's romantic spring wedding season, this sixth installment promises fresh twists and turns, escalating love triangles, delightful wedding drama, as well as uncovered secrets from Mel's father's past which will transport us to the magic and mystique of Virgin River in the 1970s."

WATCH: Virgin River teases Mel and Jack’s wedding in season six

Showrunner Patrick Sean Smith has also divulged some plot points, telling Tudum: "The big new mystery character this season is Mel's biological father Everett Reid, who is carrying a long-held secret."

Elsewhere, Brady is set to take on a volunteering job at the fire station under Fire Chief Kaia, who is "pulled into Preacher's past sins" and we'll also see some "returning favourites from the past".

© Netflix Fans have been given a glimpse of Mel's dusty pink wedding dress

Of course, the primary focus of season six will be Mel and Jack's wedding, which the whole town will help out with. "We're trying to hit all the milestones of the pre-wedding planning, the bachelor and bachelorette parties, the rehearsal dinner," Patrick shared with Tudum. "There's dress shopping, suit try-ons, and more than one last-minute wrench thrown into the mix for our favorite couple."

In an epic teaser trailer, fans glimpsed Mel's floor-length veil, and wedding dress, the latter of which is crafted with floral lace, and delicate pink mesh. In a blink-and-you-miss-it-moment, there's also a brief shot of Connie, Jo Ellen, Lydia, Muriel and Brie, each with a glass of champagne, as they wait for the bride to come out of the changing room.