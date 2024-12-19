Exclusive: Virgin River's Annette O'Toole talks wedding bells, homesickness and shooting in Vancouver

A tour de force, Annette O'Toole has lent her talents to Hollywood blockbusters, including 48 Hours and Superman III.

No stranger to the small screen, the actress has made an indelible mark on TV too, appearing in The Kennedys of Massachusetts (1990), Smallville (2001-2011) and most recently, Virgin River.

WATCH: Annette O'Toole stars in season six of Virgin River

Reprising her role as Hope McCrea – the town's "volatile" but well-intentioned mayor – Annette, 72, is back calling the shots in season six, which premieres on December 19. Between wedding bells and babies, the next instalment feels notably lighter, and "it's a very happy season," according to the star.

© Netflix The actress has teased a "very happy season"

Joining HELLO! for an exclusive interview, Annette dishes on season six of the hit Netflix drama, teasing Mel and Jack's "beautiful" nuptials, plus Martin Henderson's directorial debut.

She also opens up about feeling homesick on shoots away from her husband – The Diplomat's Michael McKean – and daughters, Anna and Nell, before reflecting on her time with the inimitable Christopher Reeve. Keep scrolling for our full interview…

Can you talk us through Hope and Doc's storylines for season six?

A: "I never know what I'm allowed to tell! Hope and Doc are just an ongoing love story and what I love about their relationship is that it's never set – you're never quite sure if it's gonna be ok. She's very volatile, of course, and they adore one another but they've had a really rocky history.

© Netflix Annette O'Toole as Hope McCrea and Tim Matheson as Doc Mullins

"I like to think that they've come to a place now – because they've been through so much with her illnesses and his macular degeneration – that they're gonna be ok. A lot is going on in the show for them, but it's a very happy season.

© Netflix Hope and Doc will be looking ahead to Mel and Jack's wedding

"We're all moving towards this beautiful goal of getting Mel and Jack married and everybody in the town is in on it and wants it to go smoothly. So that's what it's all about. It's been fun to do and I think it's the first time we've had such a short season in terms of the time [frame] – I think it's over three weeks that the season takes place. It's certainly the quickest one that I remember us having."

What can fans expect from Mel and Jack's wedding?

A: "Well, there are a lot of side stories too but I think what everybody's hoping for will happen. It was very fun to do but a very hard season to shoot. We were in a location that we'd never been to before and it's quite a way outside of Vancouver. So everybody had to drive over an hour to get there and then head back. We had long, long days."

What was it like shooting the wedding? Was it emotional seeing Alexandra Breckenridge in Mel's wedding dress?

A: "The emotion doesn't come as it would in real life. If these were real people and we were at their wedding, we'd feel… I mean, you do because as actors that's what we're trained to do, but it's not quite the same when you're looking at them.

© Netflix Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel Monroe

"You're also seeing the cameras behind them and all the extras who are bored and asleep and it's just not quite the same, but I know it's going to be beautiful. The dress is gorgeous and she's [Alexandra Breckenridge] gorgeous in it.

"I just remember – poor thing – there were a lot of times when, because we were outdoors a lot, the train of the dress was getting a beating. So that was a big issue and just being in it all day long!

"Poor Alex was in her dress for many, many weeks – just in and out of this dress! That's a lot because she has to go and change and it's not just changing clothes, it's getting hooked up into a big old dress. So, you know, [there's] all these things that people don't need to know about [behind the scenes] because it takes away from the fun and the beauty and the mystery of it."

You mentioned that it was a hard season to film this time around. On her podcast, I Like You Very Much, Alexandra Breckenridge mentioned that she'd felt homesick and was so grateful to you for just saying: 'Get on your plane and go home.'

A: "I had been in that situation myself. We'd been doing this whole scene and she finally kind of looked at one of the AD's or something and she said, 'I'm not gonna make the plane.'

"I said, 'What plane?' And she said, 'Oh, I've got a reservation to go home.' I said, 'When is your flight?' and she said, 'Well, I'd have to leave right now' so I said, 'Go.'

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Virgin River's Alexandra Breckenridge reveals 'emotional' moment filming season 6 scene with Annette O'Toole

"She was saying, 'Will you need me for the off-camera guy?' and I said, 'No, I don't. can remember what you did, go.'

"I was so happy that I had overheard that because she was trying to be professional and be there for her other actors but when it involves something like this – and we all know each other so well – if I had known, I would have said you don't even have to come in today!

© Getty Annette pictured with her daughter Nell and husband Michael McKean

"She did have to do a scene but I think she made the plane and everything was ok, but my God, we've all been there. When you work and you have kids, your heart is always somewhere else, or a part of your heart is anyway."

Do you get homesick ever?

A: "Oh, many times – the whole time! That's the hardest part about the show for me, it's being away from my family because my husband [Michael McKean] works as well and he's all over the place. So he's in a different location and my kids [daughters Anna and Nell] are grown and all over the place.

© Getty Annette and Michael at the season two premiere of The Diplomat in October

"My mom is 99. She's in LA, and that's hard too because I've been concerned about her, but she has wonderful help and we do the best we can like everyone. We're all in the same boat where we're kind of split and trying to be in two places at once."

In season two of Virgin River, Doc and Hope were talking about planning their vow renewal. Would you ever want to arrange one with your husband?

A: "No, I think it's stupid. Why do you have to? I don't know, it just seems like an excuse to have a party, so just have a party. Listen, people should do what they want and if it's important you should do it but for me, it's just a waste of time."

Fans love the chemistry between you and Tim Matheson on the show, but Virgin River wasn't your first introduction. What's it been like working with him over the years?

A: "It's been great. I've known Tim for like, gosh, 50 years – I'm not kidding. We met way early on. He did a movie with my then-boyfriend and afterwards, we worked together, I think twice. But, we did an episode of What Really Happened to the Class of '65? which was this anthology series in the '70s. And then we did a filmed play for television.

© Netflix The TV star has worked with Tim Matheson multiple times

"This is the most we've ever worked together, and on consecutive seasons. He's fantastic and he directed some of the episodes. It was interesting to see him tackle that and of course, he did it in a very professional, wonderful way. We have a good time."

Martin Henderson directs an episode in season six, too. What was it like working with him as a director?

A: "Well, because he was a first-time director it was different from Tim, who had directed a lot. And because he [Martin] was also very prominent in the show while he was directing, I was amazed that he even wanted to take it on.

"He's very good at it, but it just seemed like a lot of extra work for him that I know he was happy to do and wanted to do.

"We were all there for him and trying to make it as easy as possible. I have to say I didn't have all that much to do because what I had to do in the show was pretty straightforward in that particular episode. So it's not like we had to go over a lot of big dramatic scenes, but it's towards the end of the season when it's kind of the fun part.

"I think he certainly enjoyed it, and we all had a really wonderful time watching him go into this new role. I think it worked out great. I haven't seen the episode but I'm sure it did just fine. He had a lot of people on his side, helping him, so that was good too."

Virgin River has been renewed for a seventh season. Have you got any dates in the diary for your return to Vancouver?

A: "Well, we just know it's 2025. We don't really know until they tell us and they've given us hints but there's nothing definite. Nothing is set in stone. It would be nice to film Virgin River when it's really warm but I don't know if that's gonna happen. We'll have to wait and see just like everybody else!"

© Netflix Virgin River has already been renewed for a seventh season

It's been over 40 years since Superman III came out. What was it like working with Christopher Reeve?

A: "He was fantastic. He was so lovely and welcoming to me. I was sort of a substitute in that movie for Margot Kidder's character. She was in some battle with the producers over something, but I don't know what it was.

© Shutterstock Annette with her late co-star Christopher Reeve in Superman III

"So I arrived, I had been doing a play in Los Angeles and I was doing another movie – I was doing 48 hours…I might have finished that – but I had to go to London [...] and Chris was the first one who was so lovely to me. He and his wife [Dane Reeve] at the time, with their two kids, invited me over for dinner.

"It was so nice and they took me to Wembley to see Simon & Garfunkel performing. Chris took me in his big car and it was like being part of the family and he couldn't have been a more wonderful actor."