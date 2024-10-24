Virgin River stars share exciting season 7 news – but concerned fans are asking the same question

The stars of Virgin River announced the exciting news that the hit Netflix show has been renewed for a seventh season. It comes just months before the highly-anticipated release of season six, which arrives on our screens on December 19.

A video of the cast sharing the announcement was released on the show's official Instagram page – but fans were left a little concerned after noticing the absence of one major star.

In the clip, the likes of Alexandra Breckenridge, Martin Henderson, Tim Matheson, Colin Lawrence, Zibby Allen and many more shared their excitement over the good news, while the caption confirmed: "Good news, Virgin River is confirmed to come back for Season 7! More love, drama, and small-town charm coming your way. You're very welcome."

While many fans were overjoyed with the video, others couldn't help but point out the absence of Annette O'Toole, who plays Hope.

© Netflix Tim Matheson as Doc, Annette O'Toole as Hope McCrea in Virgin River

Sharing their concern in the comments section, one person wrote: "Respectfully… WHERE THE HELL IS HOPE," while another commented: "Was she very sick at the end of last season?"

A third fan penned: "Ummmmm- just realized that Hope isn't in this promo. If Hope's gone count me out."

Doc and Hope will be in a healthy place in season six

It's safe to say Hope has had her fair share of challenges in recent episodes. After her traumatic brain injury, the town's residents decided to remove her from the office of mayor. But after a roaring fire ripped through the town and Hope led the evacuation crisis, she was later sworn in again as mayor.

Fans can rest assured that Hope will feature in the upcoming sixth season, with her and Doc in a healthy place, according to showrunner Patrick Sean Smith.

© Netflix The show returns in December

"I think with Season 6, we're getting to see Doc and Hope in a place that we haven't really gotten to see them before, which is healthy," he told Deadline. "I think from the first season when Hope had heart issues and then her traumatic brain injury and his macular degeneration, it felt like an opportunity to see something different in a season where they're both thriving and healthy. So he'll get a good prognosis out of it, but other challenges will arise."

Elsewhere, wedding bells are ringing for Jack and Mel, who are continuing on their path to parenthood. Meanwhile, following the discovery of Mel's father in season five, the new episodes will explore Everett's relationship with the town, featuring flashbacks to 1972, when he met Mel's mom, Sarah.

© Netflix Season six will feature flashbacks to the 1970s

The series synopsis reads: "Against the backdrop of Mel and Jack's romantic spring wedding season, this sixth installment promises fresh twists and turns, escalating love triangles, delightful wedding drama, as well as uncovered secrets from Mel’s father's past which will transport us to the magic and mystique of Virgin River in the 1970s."