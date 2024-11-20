Virgin River star sparks major fan reaction after hinting at season 6 spoiler

Virgin River star Ben Hollingsworth sparked a major reaction from fans after hinting at an exciting storyline in the upcoming sixth season of the hit Netflix drama.

Taking to social media, the actor, who plays Brady in the romance series, commented on a poster shared by the show's official Instagram account, showing the main characters gathered around Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) and Jack (Martin Henderson) at Jack's bar.

WATCH: Virgin River teases Mel and Jack’s wedding in season six

While Mel and Jack (Martin Henderson) are at the centre of the photo, holding hands across the table while surrounded by their friends, fans couldn't help but notice Brie (Zibby Allen) and Brady staring at each other from opposite sides of the room.

Drawing attention to his character, Ben penned: "Who is Brady looking at?"

Fans rushed to the comments section, with many suggesting that Brady and Brie could get back together in the new episodes. One person wrote: "I think the majority of the fandom wants Brie and Brady together so hopefully it will happen!! Keeping my fingers crossed!" while another added: "THEY HAVE TO GET TOGETHERRR."

A third fan commented: "Brie and Brady looking at each other????????? I love thisss"

© Netflix Zibby Allen as Brie and Benjamin Hollingsworth as Brady

In season five, Brie ended her relationship with Brady after he lied about just how much he knew about the underground drugs ring. She later found love with Mike Valenzuela (Marco Grazzini) while Brady moved on with Lark (Elise Gatien).

So, what can fans expect from the new episodes?

© Netflix Brie moved on with Mike after breaking up with Brady

The new season picks up a few months after season five's festive episodes, with Mel and Jack gearing up for their wedding while continuing on their path to parenthood.

Fans will also see Jessica Rothe and Callum Kerr join the series as a young Sarah and Everett, aka Mel's parents, as they fall in love in the 1970s.

© Netflix The new episodes will see Mel and Jack continue their path to parenthood

Showrunner Patrick Sean Smith told Tudum: "Getting to look at a different romantic relationship but still in the world of Virgin River is exciting.

"I think with Mel and Jack, they've gone through so much, and to get to see another couple in the same universe dealing with the ups and downs of a love story just feels like a fresh opportunity."

© Netflix Season 6 sees Mel and Jack gearing up for their wedding

The full synopsis reads: "Against the backdrop of Mel and Jack's romantic spring wedding season, this sixth installment promises fresh twists and turns, escalating love triangles, delightful wedding drama, as well as uncovered secrets from Mel's father's past which will transport us to the magic and mystique of Virgin River in the 1970s."

Virgin River season six arrives on Netflix on December 19.