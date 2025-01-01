Golden Globes 2025: all you need to know including who's hosting and how to watch

Awards season is officially underway! The Golden Globes is kicking things off with its 82nd annual show, which will take place on Sunday, January 5, 2025.

Tinseltown's brightest stars will flock to the Beverly Hilton Hotel for Hollywood's 'Party of the Year' to celebrate the best of film and television over the last 12 months.

For everything you need to know about the 2025 ceremony, including who is hosting, the full list of nominees and where to watch the show, keep reading.

WATCH: All the highlights from the 2024 Golden Globes

Golden Globes' 2025 host

Emmy-nominated comedian and actress Nikki Glaser is at the helm this year. The 40-year-old, who has been performing stand-up comedy since she was 18, has had three televised comedy specials: Perfect on Comedy Central, Bangin on Netflix, and most recently, Someday You'll Die on HBO.

© Frank Micelotta Nikki Glaser is the host of the Golden Globes 2025

She's also appeared in a number of comedian Amy Schumer's projects, including Trainwreck, I Feel Pretty and Inside Amy Schumer.

Viewers may also recognise her as the host of reality dating series FBOY Island, and her podcast, The Nikki Glaser Podcast. Over the years, she's appeared on various celebrity reality shows, including Dancing with the Stars and The Masked Singer.

© Brad Barket The comedian has appeared in a number of Amy Schumer's projects

Nikki said she was "absolutely thrilled" to be hosting the show, which she called "one of my favorite nights of television".

"The Golden Globes is not only a huge night for TV and film, but also for comedy," she said in a statement. "It's one of the few times that show business not only allows, but encourages itself to be lovingly mocked (at least I hope so). (God I hope so). It's an exciting, yet challenging gig because it's live, unpredictable, and in front of Hollywood’s biggest stars (who also might be getting wasted while seated next to their recent exes)."

How to watch the awards show

Film and TV lovers can tune into the show on Sunday, January 5, 2025, at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET on CBS. Viewers will also be able to stream the ceremony on Paramount+ in the U.S. (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the special airs).

Full list of nominees

Emilia Pérez leads the way with 10 nominations in the film categories, followed by The Brutalist with seven nominations and Conclave with six. Meanwhile, The Bear dominated the TV categories with five nominations, followed by Only Murders in the Building and Shōgun, with four each.

Emilia Pérez leads the film categories with ten nominations

This year marks the first Golden Globes nod for 26 nominees, including Adam Brody, Ariana Grande, Anna Sawai, Dakota Fanning, Glen Powell, Hiroyuki Sanada, Kathryn Hahn, Pamela Anderson, and Zoe Saldaña.

The Bear has five TV nominations

See the full list below.

Best motion picture (Drama)

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Nickel Boys

September 5

Best motion picture (Musical or Comedy)

Anora

Challengers

Emilia Pérez

A Real Pain

The Substance

Wicked

Cinematic and box office achievement

Deadpool & Wolverine

Inside Out 2

Gladiator 2

Wicked

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

The Wild Robot

Twisters

Alien: Romulus

Best performance by a male actor in a motion picture (Drama)

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Daniel Craig, Queer

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice

Best performance by a female actor in a motion picture (Drama)

Angelina Jolie, Maria

Nicole Kidman, Babygirl

Tilda Swinton, The Room Next Door

Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here

Pamela Anderson, The Last Showgirl

Kate Winslet, Lee

Best performance by a male actor in a motion picture (Musical or Comedy)

Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain

Hugh Grant, Heretic

Gabriel LaBelle, Saturday Night

Jesse Plemons, Kinds of Kindness

Glen Powell, Hit Man

Sebastian Stan, A Different Man

Best performance by a female actor in a motion picture (Musical or Comedy)

Amy Adams, Nightbitch

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez

Mikey Madison, Anora

Demi Moore, The Substance

Zendaya, Challengers

Best performance by a male actor in a supporting role in any motion picture

Denzel Washington, Gladiator II

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Guy Pearce, The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

Yura Borisov, Anora

Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown

Best performance by a female actor in a supporting role in any motion picture

Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez

Ariana Grande, Wicked

Selena Gomez, Emilia Pérez

Felicity Jones, The Brutalist

Margaret Qualley, The Substance

Isabella Rossellini, Conclave

Best director

Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez

Sean Baker, Anora

Brady Corbet , The Brutalist

Edward Berger, Conclave

Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

Payal Kapadia, All We Imagine as Light

Best screenplay

Emilia Pérez

Anora

The Brutalist

A Real Pain

The Substance

Conclave

Best original score

The Brutalist

Conclave

The Wild Robot

Emilia Pérez

Challengers

Dune: Part Two

Best original song

The Last Showgirl – Beautiful That Way

Challengers – Compress/Repress

Emilia Pérez – El Mal

Better Man” – Forbidden Road

The Wild Robot – Kiss the Sky

Emilia Pérez – Mi Camino

Best motion picture (Non-English language)

All We Imagine as Light – India

Emilia Pérez – France

The Girl With the Needle – Denmark

I’m Still Here – Brazil

The Seed of the Sacred Fig – Germany

Vermiglio – Italy

Best motion picture (Animated)

Flow

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Moana 2

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

Best television series (Drama)

The Day of the Jackal

The Diplomat

Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Shōgun

Slow Horses

Squid Game

Best television series (Musical or Comedy)

Hacks

Abbott Elementary

Only Murders in the Building

Nobody Wants This

The Gentlemen

The Bear

Best television limited series, anthology series or motion picture made for television

Baby Reindeer

Disclaimer

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

The Penguin

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

Best performance by a male actor in a television series (Drama)

Donald Glover, Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Eddie Redmayne, The Day of the Jackal

Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun

Billy Bob Thornton, Landman

Best performance by a female actor in a television series (Drama)

Kathy Bates, Matlock

Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon

Maya Erskine, Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Keira Knightley, Black Doves

Anna Sawai, Shōgun

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Best performance by a male actor in a television series (Musical or Comedy)

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside

Steve Martin, Only Murders

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best performance by a female actor in a television series (Musical or Comedy)

Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along

Jean Smart, Hacks

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This

Best performance by a male actor in a supporting role on television

Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun

Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Harrison Ford, Shrinking

Jack Lowden, Slow Horses

Diego Luna, La Máquina

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Best performance by a female actor in a supporting role on television

Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer

Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Dakota Fanning, Ripley

Allison Janney, The Diplomat

Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country

Best performance by a male actor in a limited series, anthology series or a motion picture made for television

Colin Farrell, The Penguin

Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer

Kevin Kline, Disclaimer

Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Ewan McGregor, A Gentleman in Moscow

Andrew Scott, Ripley

Best performance by a female actor in a limited series, anthology series or a motion picture made for television

Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country

Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer

Sofía Vergara, Griselda

Cristin Milioti, The Penguin

Kate Winslet, The Regime

Naomi Watts, Feud Capote vs. the Swans

Best performance in a stand-up comedy on television

Jamie Foxx, What Had Happened Was

Nikki Glaser, Someday You’ll Die

Seth Meyers, Dad Man Walking

Adam Sandler, Love You

Ali Wong, Single Lady

Ramy Youssef, More Feelings