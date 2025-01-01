Golden Globes 2025: all you need to know including who's hosting and how to watch

Awards season is officially underway! The Golden Globes is kicking things off with its 82nd annual show, which will take place on Sunday, January 5, 2025.
Tinseltown's brightest stars will flock to the Beverly Hilton Hotel for Hollywood's 'Party of the Year' to celebrate the best of film and television over the last 12 months.
For everything you need to know about the 2025 ceremony, including who is hosting, the full list of nominees and where to watch the show, keep reading.
Golden Globes' 2025 host
Emmy-nominated comedian and actress Nikki Glaser is at the helm this year. The 40-year-old, who has been performing stand-up comedy since she was 18, has had three televised comedy specials: Perfect on Comedy Central, Bangin on Netflix, and most recently, Someday You'll Die on HBO.
She's also appeared in a number of comedian Amy Schumer's projects, including Trainwreck, I Feel Pretty and Inside Amy Schumer.
Viewers may also recognise her as the host of reality dating series FBOY Island, and her podcast, The Nikki Glaser Podcast. Over the years, she's appeared on various celebrity reality shows, including Dancing with the Stars and The Masked Singer.
Nikki said she was "absolutely thrilled" to be hosting the show, which she called "one of my favorite nights of television".
"The Golden Globes is not only a huge night for TV and film, but also for comedy," she said in a statement. "It's one of the few times that show business not only allows, but encourages itself to be lovingly mocked (at least I hope so). (God I hope so). It's an exciting, yet challenging gig because it's live, unpredictable, and in front of Hollywood’s biggest stars (who also might be getting wasted while seated next to their recent exes)."
How to watch the awards show
Film and TV lovers can tune into the show on Sunday, January 5, 2025, at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET on CBS. Viewers will also be able to stream the ceremony on Paramount+ in the U.S. (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the special airs).
Full list of nominees
Emilia Pérez leads the way with 10 nominations in the film categories, followed by The Brutalist with seven nominations and Conclave with six. Meanwhile, The Bear dominated the TV categories with five nominations, followed by Only Murders in the Building and Shōgun, with four each.
This year marks the first Golden Globes nod for 26 nominees, including Adam Brody, Ariana Grande, Anna Sawai, Dakota Fanning, Glen Powell, Hiroyuki Sanada, Kathryn Hahn, Pamela Anderson, and Zoe Saldaña.
See the full list below.
Best motion picture (Drama)
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Nickel Boys
September 5
Best motion picture (Musical or Comedy)
Anora
Challengers
Emilia Pérez
A Real Pain
The Substance
Wicked
Cinematic and box office achievement
Deadpool & Wolverine
Inside Out 2
Gladiator 2
Wicked
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
The Wild Robot
Twisters
Alien: Romulus
Best performance by a male actor in a motion picture (Drama)
Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
Daniel Craig, Queer
Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice
Best performance by a female actor in a motion picture (Drama)
Angelina Jolie, Maria
Nicole Kidman, Babygirl
Tilda Swinton, The Room Next Door
Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here
Pamela Anderson, The Last Showgirl
Kate Winslet, Lee
Best performance by a male actor in a motion picture (Musical or Comedy)
Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain
Hugh Grant, Heretic
Gabriel LaBelle, Saturday Night
Jesse Plemons, Kinds of Kindness
Glen Powell, Hit Man
Sebastian Stan, A Different Man
Best performance by a female actor in a motion picture (Musical or Comedy)
Amy Adams, Nightbitch
Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez
Mikey Madison, Anora
Demi Moore, The Substance
Zendaya, Challengers
Best performance by a male actor in a supporting role in any motion picture
Denzel Washington, Gladiator II
Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
Yura Borisov, Anora
Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
Best performance by a female actor in a supporting role in any motion picture
Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez
Ariana Grande, Wicked
Selena Gomez, Emilia Pérez
Felicity Jones, The Brutalist
Margaret Qualley, The Substance
Isabella Rossellini, Conclave
Best director
Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez
Sean Baker, Anora
Brady Corbet , The Brutalist
Edward Berger, Conclave
Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
Payal Kapadia, All We Imagine as Light
Best screenplay
Emilia Pérez
Anora
The Brutalist
A Real Pain
The Substance
Conclave
Best original score
The Brutalist
Conclave
The Wild Robot
Emilia Pérez
Challengers
Dune: Part Two
Best original song
The Last Showgirl – Beautiful That Way
Challengers – Compress/Repress
Emilia Pérez – El Mal
Better Man” – Forbidden Road
The Wild Robot – Kiss the Sky
Emilia Pérez – Mi Camino
Best motion picture (Non-English language)
All We Imagine as Light – India
Emilia Pérez – France
The Girl With the Needle – Denmark
I’m Still Here – Brazil
The Seed of the Sacred Fig – Germany
Vermiglio – Italy
Best motion picture (Animated)
Flow
Inside Out 2
Memoir of a Snail
Moana 2
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot
Best television series (Drama)
The Day of the Jackal
The Diplomat
Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Shōgun
Slow Horses
Squid Game
Best television series (Musical or Comedy)
Hacks
Abbott Elementary
Only Murders in the Building
Nobody Wants This
The Gentlemen
The Bear
Best television limited series, anthology series or motion picture made for television
Baby Reindeer
Disclaimer
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
The Penguin
Ripley
True Detective: Night Country
Best performance by a male actor in a television series (Drama)
Donald Glover, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Eddie Redmayne, The Day of the Jackal
Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun
Billy Bob Thornton, Landman
Best performance by a female actor in a television series (Drama)
Kathy Bates, Matlock
Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon
Maya Erskine, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Keira Knightley, Black Doves
Anna Sawai, Shōgun
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Best performance by a male actor in a television series (Musical or Comedy)
Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside
Steve Martin, Only Murders
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Best performance by a female actor in a television series (Musical or Comedy)
Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along
Jean Smart, Hacks
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
Best performance by a male actor in a supporting role on television
Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun
Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Harrison Ford, Shrinking
Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
Diego Luna, La Máquina
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Best performance by a female actor in a supporting role on television
Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer
Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Dakota Fanning, Ripley
Allison Janney, The Diplomat
Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country
Best performance by a male actor in a limited series, anthology series or a motion picture made for television
Colin Farrell, The Penguin
Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
Kevin Kline, Disclaimer
Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Ewan McGregor, A Gentleman in Moscow
Andrew Scott, Ripley
Best performance by a female actor in a limited series, anthology series or a motion picture made for television
Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country
Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer
Sofía Vergara, Griselda
Cristin Milioti, The Penguin
Kate Winslet, The Regime
Naomi Watts, Feud Capote vs. the Swans
Best performance in a stand-up comedy on television
Jamie Foxx, What Had Happened Was
Nikki Glaser, Someday You’ll Die
Seth Meyers, Dad Man Walking
Adam Sandler, Love You
Ali Wong, Single Lady
Ramy Youssef, More Feelings