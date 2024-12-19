Inside the jaw-dropping $1m gift bag for the 2025 Golden Globe Awards

The winners for the 2025 Golden Globe Awards have a few more weeks to be announced – but they won't just be walking away with a coveted trophy.

Those lucky enough to bag an award – and presenters of the 82nd annual ceremony – will also be treated to a luxury gift bag worth a whopping $1 million!

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Highlights of the 2024 Golden Globe Awards

Curated by the esteemed Robb Report, this year's exclusive gift bag features the centerpiece Atlas Bespoke Weekender Bag and 'The Ultimate Gift Book,' a detailed guide showcasing an extraordinary selection of 28 curated products and experiences spanning travel, culinary, fashion, and beauty.

Recipients can select their preferred offerings. For those passionate about exploration, they can embark on exclusive getaways such as a private flight and stay to see the Northern Lights in Finland, a three-night stay in a beachfront villa in Turks and Caicos worth $507,492, and a luxury yacht charter throughout the Coral Triangle in Indonesia.

In the beauty and wellness space, the gift bag features a CurrentBody LED Light Therapy Face Mask Series 2, La Prairie's Pure Gold Radiance Concentrate serum, and a non-surgical Stemcell Facelift by Dr. Simon Ourian valued at $40,000.

Wine, spirits, and cigar connoisseurs can savor a Liber Pater wine-tasting experience in France, a Davidoff Cigars travel humidor, and a rare bottle of Komos XO Tequila.

© Robb Report The three-night stay is worth $507,492,

This is the second year that Robb Report has been at the helm of the Golden Globes gift bag, and this time they've gone even further to ensure it embodies sophistication, exclusivity, and sustainability.

"It's a privilege to collaborate with the Golden Globes in creating a one-of-a-kind gift that mirrors the prestige and glamour of 'Hollywood's Party of the Year'," said Luke Bahrenburg, President of Robb Report and Head of Luxury Sales at PMC.

© Robb Report There is also a luxury yacht charter throughout the Coral Triangle in Indonesia

"This year's collection embodies the pinnacle of luxury, offering recipients an extraordinary journey through bespoke craftsmanship, exclusive experiences, and iconic brands that define excellence. Every detail reflects our commitment to celebrating the best in class, from meticulously curated travel adventures to rare, indulgent treasures."

This year's centerpiece bag – the Atlas Bespoke Weekender Bag – was crafted exclusively for the 82nd Golden Globes in collaboration with Robb Report.

© Robb Report A non-surgical $40,000 facelift is also available

Designed with elegance and functionality in mind, it features a versatile double handle and removable shoulder strap, an organic cotton interior with suede accents, and a brushed stainless steel 'Golden Globes' Travel Tag, symbolizing tradition and craftsmanship.

Last year's bag, which was worth $500,000, featured more than 35 luxury products and experiences, setting a high bar. Recipients enjoyed private jet credits, yacht charters, and luxury hotel stays, including a $50,000 five-day charter aboard the Celestia Phinisi Yacht in Indonesia and a $20,000 stay at the Ritz-Carlton Grand Cayman. Beauty lovers received high-end items such as LED face masks, truffle-infused eye serum, and a $250 cream from Le Domaine.

© Getty Images The Atlas Bespoke Weekender Bag is the centerpiece of this year's gift bags

One standout from the 2024 bag was six bottles of the world’s most expensive wine, Liber Pater, valued at $193,500. Other guests received emerald earrings worth $69,000 or $10,000 in-flight credits with XO Jet.

The 2025 Golden Globe Awards, hosted by Emmy-nominated comedian Nikki Glaser, will take place on January 5 at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles.