Cutest couples at the Golden Globes 2024: Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz, Sofia Pernas and Justin Hartley, more

Hollywood's best-loved talent is descending upon Beverly Hills to attend the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards this Sunday evening. Broadcast live from the Beverly Hilton Hotel, the star-studded ceremony will see Barbie and Oppenheimer go head-to-head once more alongside awards season must-sees including Maestro, Past Lives, and Killers of the Flower Moon.

As the red carpet was rolled out, a host of famous faces were spotted putting on loved-up displays for the camera flashes. From Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz to Sofia Pernas and Justin Hartley, here are all the cutest couple moments from the red carpet.

Keep scrolling to see all the A-list date nights, sweet kisses and PDA-filled moments…

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz © Monica Schipper/GA Heidi Klum looked sensational in a strapless red dress as she cuddled up to her husband Tom Kaulitz. The 50-year-old German supermodel looked gorgeous as she posed alongside the Tokio Hotel rocker, whom she wed in 2019.

Jordana Brewster and Mason Morfit © Getty Fast & Furious franchise star Jordana Brewster was one of the first stars to grace the red carpet alongside her businessman husband Mason Morfit. The actress looked stunning in a two-piece comprising a daring crop top with tiny cut-outs and a floor-skimming bohemian skirt. The pair, who wed in 2022, cozied up as they made their way into the awards show.

Sofia Pernas and Justin Hartley © Getty This Is Us star Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas couldn't keep their hands off each other on the red carpet. The pair, who tied the knot in 2021, met on the set of The Young and The Restless in 2015 and were just friends until romance blossomed following Justin's split from his ex-wife, Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause, in November 2019.

DISCOVER: From Mariska Hargitay to Meryl Streep, most emotional Golden Globes moments of all time