Vanessa Williams rocked by 'sudden loss' as she pulls out of West End show

Vanessa Williams has announced the devastating loss of her mother, Helen, who passed away in London shortly after her 85th birthday.

Helen, a music teacher, had travelled to London to watch her daughter in the opening night of the West End music, The Devil Wears Prada, in which Vanessa plays Miranda Priestly, as well as to celebrate her 85th birthday.

During her visit, Helen's health suffered a major decline and she died due to complications of acute liver failure on December 28.

Vanessa, who has subsequently pulled out of a week of West End shows, shared the news on Instagram. "On December 28th, the world lost a powerhouse, dynamo and force of nature packed into a 5ft frame," she penned.

"Our mom, Helen Williams, aka Gaga to many, took her final bow in London 20 days after celebrating her 85th birthday surrounded by family and friends," the Ugly Betty actress continued.

© Startraks/Shutterstock Vanessa pictured with her mother Helen Williams in 2012

"It's impossible to describe all she meant to everyone because each person saw a different facet of her. Loyal friend to many, icy stares to a chosen few. We will miss it all.

"We want to offer some reflections on her remarkable life," she added in the caption alongside images detailing an obituary.

The comments section was quickly inundated with messages of condolence from friends and fans, with one person writing: "My condolences to you and your family," while another added: "I'm very sorry for your loss, Vanessa."

© Getty Vanessa announced the devastating news on social media

Meanwhile, fellow actress and singer Audra McDonald penned: "Oh Vanessa. I'm so so so sorry. Oh honey. I'm so sorry. I'm sending you all such love, comfort and light. Love you."

The Devil Wears Prada's official social media page announced Vanessa's absence from upcoming shows in a statement that read: "Due to a sudden loss in her family, Vanessa Williams will not be appearing from Wednesday 8th to Wednesday 15th January.

© Dave Benett Vanessa Williams attends "The Devil Wears Prada Musical"

"During this time, the role of Miranda Priestly will be played by Debbie Kurup. Vanessa will return to The Devil Wears Prada from Thursday 16th January."

Vanessa has starred in the musical since it opened at the Dominion Theatre on 1 December.

Helen was born on 8 Deecmber, 1939, in Buffalo, N.Y. and worked as a music educator for over 40 years in the Ossining and Manhattanville School Districts. She was also a professor at Manhattanville College.

As well as Vanessa, Helen shared a son, Chris Williams [born November 1967] with her college sweetheart husband, Milton A. Williams Jr., who died of pancreatitis in 2006.