Kelly Ripa's beach photo will make your eyes pop as star shares update on whereabouts

Kelly Ripa has welcomed in the year 2025 in the most luxurious way!

The Live with Kelly and Mark star has been keeping a low profile on social media over the holidays while enjoying some downtime with her family, and hasn't been as active as usual on social media.

But on New Year's Eve, Kelly returned to Instagram to share an update on her whereabouts - and it looks incredible.

The Live Wire author took to Instagram Stories to share a stunning beach photo taken at sunset. "The final sunset of 2024," she wrote. She then posted a second, captioned: "Farewell 2024."

The Hope and Faith alum went on to post a short video of an impressive firework display that went off at midnight. While Live is still on during the holiday period, the episodes have been pre-recorded, allowing for Kelly and Mark Consuelos to enjoy some time off.

© Instagram Kelly Ripa shared an impressive beach photo during her vacation over NYE

Their last live show of 2024 was on December 23rd, and it was an extra special show as it marked their very last one in their Upper West Side studio.

The episode was called "Miracle on 67th Street," in honor of their famed 67th street studio. The show has been recorded in the Upper West Side since 1983, and during this time Kelly has worked alongside a number of co-hosts, including the late Regis Philbin, Kathie Lee Gifford, Michael Strahan and Ryan Seacrest.

© Instagram Kelly enjoyed a stunning firework display from her tropical location

In January, Live will be moving to a new state-of-the-art studio in SoHo. For the latest episode, aired on December 23rd, the two hosts kicked off the show by walking through a snowy New York while reminiscing on past memories of Live.

Several old videos of their three children, Michael, Lola and Joaquin, also featured. "It looks like this walk to work is turning into a stroll down memory lane," Kelly joked with an affected drawl.

© ABC/LIVE with Kelly and Mark Kelly and husband Mark Consuelos have been on a well-deserved vacation over the holidays

As clips of their family played, she remarked: "Look! Some of our past holiday shows together. The kids, they were so tiny!" to which Mark added: "And all the times Santa came to visit, this is incredible!"

Kelly has been hosting LIVE since 2001, when she joined Regis after Kathie Lee Gifford's departure. Mark, meanwhile, took over from Ryan in 2023.

© Instagram Kelly and Mark with their three children

Kelly and Mark opened up about their new studios back in October as they told viewers on Live that they had gone to visit the new SoHo space.

"You and I went down to tour the new studios because apparently our show is finally moving to a new location," Kelly told Mark.

The couple with their oldest two children in the Upper West Side studios

"But that's not going to happen for some time, and I don't believe it's going to happen." "No, no, it's happening," Mark interjected, as Kelly said: "I'll probably still be here...I don't believe it's happening." "This place has been sold for ten years," she continued, as Mark tried to reason that their current studios had been sold.

The mother-of-three told viewers: "Apparently we're moving downtown to this fancy state-of-the-art studio in SoHo. SoHo where we used to live, which would have been convenient for us. But as soon as we move to the Upper East Side, now we want to move to SoHo. Okay, whatever!"