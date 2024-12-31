Al Roker leaves co-stars baffled with confession on Today Show: 'She doesn't like me'

Al Roker certainly knows how to cause a stir!

The Today Show star is known for his quick wit and tongue-in-cheek comments, and hilariously left his co-stars baffled with his latest quip on Monday's Third Hour.

The NBC star was talking about the concept of celebrating friendship anniversaries, which resulted in anchors Craig Melvin, Sheinelle Jones and Dylan Dreyer discussing their thoughts on the idea.

Al then went on to reveal that he and his wife Deborah Roberts had celebrated their anniversary this year by combining it with a trip away with their friends.

Craig said to Al: "You and Deborah do a really good job at celebrating friendship all of the time," to which he responded: "That's because she doesn't really like me!" "Stop it! Craig replied.

© NBC Al Roker made a hilarious remark about his wife Deborah Roberts on Monday's Third Hour

The show then went on to share a photo of Al and Deborah looking loved up, as Dylan added: "I think she likes you!"

Al and Deborah have been married since 1995 and celebrated their 29th wedding anniversary in September.

© Getty Al Roker with his wife Deborah Roberts

The couple are doting parents to two grown-up children, Leila and Nick, and Al is also dad to oldest daughter Courtney, who he shares with ex-wife Alice Bell.

Al and Courtney even wrote a cookbook together earlier in the year called Al Roker's Recipes To Live By.

© Getty Images Al with his Today co-stars

While Al faced a challenging few months back in 2023 following a health scare, his 2024 has proved to be a lot brighter. His beloved granddaughter Sky has played a huge part in this.

Courtney welcomed Sky with her husband Wesley in July 2023 and earlier this year she celebrated her first birthday.

© Instagram Al Roker with his granddaughter Sky

At the time, both Al and Deborah took to Instagram independently to share photos of the little girl and a heartfelt messages.

Deborah wrote: "This little beauty is now 1! Happy birthday dear Sky pie! You’re a blessing to us all," while Al reminisced on becoming a grandpa with a montage of photos and a message that read: "At 11:41am a year ago today, I got to fall@in love all over again in a very special way. Thanks @ouichefroker and @thatteacherwhodjs for the gift of this special girl, Sky."

© Instagram Al with his wife and three children

Sky was born to Al's daughter Courtney and her husband Wes. "Pop-pop" Al, as he is affectionately called, has already become her biggest fan. Plus her meteorological name is a clear link to her meteorologist grandpa.

When she was born, Al couldn't get over the emotions and gushed to his fellow Today hosts during an emotional conversation. "It is magical, it really is," Al said at the time.

"The thing is, everyone tells you it's going to be 'this thing' and you don't know; it's like when they tell you about having your first child. "And then to hold this little girl, knowing almost 35 years ago I held her mom?

"And here she is, 5 lbs., 15 oz. 19 inches long and she's just perfect. She sleeps for four hours, wakes up, goes to the bathroom, sleeps another four. We're on the same schedule!"