Dylan Dreyer causes a stir with new home update as she undergoes fresh challenge: 'Really slow progress'

Dylan Dreyer has a busy schedule including her high-profile job on the Today Show and looking after three young boys. But the meteorologist has proved she doesn't shy away from new challenges either, even during the holidays!

On New Year's Eve, Dylan took to Instagram to share a photo of a huge Star Wars puzzle that she's been working on over her time off from work.

She admitted that she was making "really slow progress" but that she was very much enjoying it, and had even invested in a puzzle board.

She wrote: "Puzzle update: really slow progress as I continue working waiting for my coffee to percolate at 4am. Huge news though is that we got a puzzle board for Christmas! Makes transport easier and there’s a 40% chance that it won’t get broken as the kids run around the house."

Fans were more than impressed with her efforts and were quick to comment. One wrote: "This is impressive Dylan!" while another remarked: "Best of luck on a finished puzzle! The process is awesome also!" A third added: "You are amazing with the stamina you have for all you do!"

© Instagram Dylan Dreyer shared a photo of the latest challenge she was tackling at home

On December 21, Dylan had shared a post on Instagram about her puzzle and admitted that she wasn't sure why she had started tackling it so close to Christmas. She posted several photos of herself working on it alongside her middle son Oliver, four.

She wrote: "Seriously, who starts this 1000 piece project 3 days before Christmas??" Dylan knows how to make the most out of her days off and has a good attitude towards her downtime in general.

Dylan admitted it was "really slow progress"

The beloved TV star recently revealed on the Today Show that she makes sure that her weekends are filled with fun, leaving the rest of them envious.

On December 27th's pre-recorded episode of the Third Hour, the anchors started the show by discussing the idea of treating weekends like vacation days, and Dylan admitted that she already does just that!

Dylan's Star Wars puzzle has 1,000 pieces!

The mother-of-three explained: "I feel like I kind of do that. Weekends is when we make a big breakfast, there are sports and stuff but we will watch movies, we might do popcorn for dinner. They are very unscheduled."

She then went on to confess: "I never do errands on the weekends." "Ever?!" Sheinelle Jones exclaimed, to which Dylan replied: "Never."

© Instagram Dylan with the puzzle just before Christmas

Craig Melvin expressed surprise too, asking Dylan: "So you get them done during the week?" Al Roker went on to reason, telling them all: "We are very fortunate with this schedule. We leave earlier in the day and people are still at work and we are able to get this done."

Feeling inspired, Sheinelle said: "2025, let's get that done!" Dylan lives in New York City with her husband Brian Fichera and their three sons - Calvin, eight, Oliver, four, and three-year-old Rusty. The family also have a vacation home by the beach and often spend their weekends and the holidays there.