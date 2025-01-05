Call the Midwife's Megan Cusack lifts lid on Nancy's new romance and future in Poplar

Call the Midwife star Megan Cusack has opened up about her character Nancy Corrigan's future in Poplar after striking up a romance with her new flame Roger (Conor O'Donnell).

In the Christmas special episodes, fans watched as Nancy and Roger fell head over heels for one another, with Roger asking the nurse to introduce him to her daughter, Colette, and later joining them for Christmas lunch at Nonnatus House.

© Neal Street Productions / Olly Courtney / BBC Nancy and Roger fell for one another in the Christmas special

But what does Nancy's new romance mean for her future in Poplar? At the launch of series 14, Megan spoke to HELLO! and other press about what's in store for her character.

When asked about Nancy's future in Poplar after being offered a new job in Surrey back in series 12, Megan said: "Surrey's not that far? I think there's lots of decisions but she's now got Roger, who has a job, so there's lots to come with little Colette and figuring out their family dynamic."

© BBC / Neal Street Productions / Olly Courtney Megan Cusack plays Nancy in the drama

Opening up about Nancy's new relationship, Megan explained that it's been a long time coming. "I think it's one of those things of the time, having a child out of wedlock, those sort of things they do seem further away from your grasp and for Nancy, that's all she's ever wanted," explained the star.

"She's always longed for something conventional, despite her not being in many people's eyes. I think that's because she hasn't had the option to be, so she's ran with that and she's been very lucky to have so many gorgeous people rally around her in all sorts of ways," continued the 28-year-old. "She has so many mother figures like Nurse Crane, Miss Higgins and Violet."

© Neal Street Productions/Ray Burmiston Nancy was offered a job in Surrey in series 12

"To have all that has allowed her to have someone come into her life and she lets her guard down because she has a moment of feeling that actually, she's worth it and deserves that happy ending and it's everyone else that has led her to be able to have that belief," added Megan.

The hit period drama returns with its 14th series on Sunday 5 January at 8pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

The new episodes open in March 1970 to find the Nonnatus house nuns supporting a frightened teenage girl who has fallen pregnant.

© BBC / Neal Street Productions / Olly Courtney The series returns on January 5

The episode one synopsis reads: "It's March 1970. The team support a pregnant teenage girl whose parents believe in an immaculate conception. Demonstrations cause havoc for the Nonnatus team, whilst Nancy’s relationship blossoms."

© Neal Street Productions / Olly Courtney / BBC The new episodes open in March 1970

Sharing an insight into the new series, Jenny Agutter – aka Sister Julienne – said in a behind-the-scenes video posted on the show's official social media page: "Automatically, there's something that feels very different about the 60s and the 70s. For the Poplar community, it's seeing more wealth, more growth."

The actress continued: "In the 70s, it seemed like there was a lot of things to deal with. People expected more. You have the strikes, you have the difficulties. There were lots of problems in the 70s that were to do with a kind of uncomfortable change, I think, that was happening in society."