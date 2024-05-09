Call the Midwife series 14: Everything from Helen George's return to cast and release date

It's only been a few months since Call the Midwife's 13th season drew to a close, but we're already counting down the days until we're back at Nonnatus House.

The tear-jerking series 13 finale focused on two major storylines. Viewers watched as Miss Higgins said goodbye to her long-lost son, who she was forced to put up for adoption after falling pregnant at the age of 21 while living in India. After being reunited with her fully grown son Victor, it quickly became clear that he was dying from kidney disease.

© Olly Courtney Georgie Glen plays Miss Higgins in the drama

Elsewhere, Trixie revealed her plans to join her husband Matthew in New York, leaving fans with questions over actress Helen George's future on the show.

Keep reading for all we know about the upcoming 14th season, including the cast, plot details and release date.

What will happen in Call the Midwife series 14?

The BBC has remained tight-lipped about the series 14 plot so far, although creator and writer Heidi Thomas did say that fans can expect some "emotional" stories as the show moves into the 1970s.

"After all these years, I still get butterflies every time I see the first clapperboard picture from the set," she said. "Series 14 is set in 1970, launching us into an exciting new decade. We can't wait to bring you another season full of touching, exciting, emotional stories from Nonnatus House."

© Neal Street Productions/Andrea Southam Filming on series 14 is currently underway

At the end of series 13, Trixie decided to join Matthew in New York after he left Poplar in the hopes of rebuilding his fortune. "I'm coming out to join you," said the midwife during a phone conversation with her husband.

Series 14 will no doubt confirm whether Trixie decides to get on the plane and how long she'll be staying in New York if she does. What we do know is that Helen is currently on-set filming scenes for the show, which would suggest that Trixie is still in Poplar in the first episode at least.

© Neal Street Productions/Olly Courtney/BBC Trixie announced her plans to go to New York in series 13

As for Olly Rix, who plays Matthew, his character told Trixie that his move to the Big Apple "wasn't forever", which suggests that he'll return to Poplar at some point. Furthermore, HELLO! understands that the show is keeping the door open for the actor.

Call the Midwife cast

The show's official Instagram page has been sharing updates from the set, and by the looks of things, we can expect to see much of the main cast reprise their roles. This includes Stephen McGann as Dr Patrick Turner, Laura Main as Shelagh Turner, Megan Cusack as Nancy Corrigan, Renee Bailey as Joyce Highland and Natalie Quarry as Rosalind Clifford.

We also expect to see Jenny Agutter reprise her role as Sister Julienne, alongside Linda Bassett as Nurse Phyllis Crane, Judy Parfitt as Sister Monica Joan. Zephryn Taitte as Cyril Robinson, Georgie Glen as Miss Higgins, and Rebecca Gethings as Sister Veronica.

Rounding out the cast are Cliff Parisi as Fred Buckle, Annabelle Apsion as Violet Buckle, Daniel Laurie as Reggie Jackson, Alice Brown as Angela Turner, April Rae Hoang as May Tang, Max Macmillan as Timothy Turner, Edward Shaw as Edward 'Teddy' Turner and Francesca Fullilove as Colette Corrigan.

© Miya Mizuno Series 14 will air in 2025

Call the Midwife series 14 release date speculation

Call the Midwife will return in December with a Christmas special, followed by a brand new series in 2025.

While we don't have an official release date yet, we'd expect season 14 to arrive in January.