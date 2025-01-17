Call the Midwife's Natalie Quarry gives big update on Rosalind and Cyril's romance

Call the Midwife star Natalie Quarry has said "it's not the end" for Rosalind and Cyril after the pastor's departure from Poplar in the latest episode.

In episode two of the new series, which aired on Sunday, Cyril decided to leave London for Jamaica to visit his wife Lucille, who returned home in series 12 after suffering a heartbreaking miscarriage.

After bumping into Cyril as he prepared to leave Poplar, Rosalind asked him where he was going. "Jamaica to visit my wife," he said.

"It's too long since I've seen her," said the social worker, before planting a kiss on Rosalind's cheek and walking away.

© BBC Cyril left Poplar at the end of episode two

Appearing on ITV's Lorraine on Friday, Natalie revealed that Cyril's departure from Poplar doesn't mark the end of his romance with Rosalind.

© Neal Street Productions/BBC Natalie Quarry stars as Rosalind Clifford in the show

When asked about what's in store for the pair, Natalie remained tight-lipped. "Look, I don't want to spoil it for anyone but it isn't the end of their story," she teased, adding: "That's all I'm going to say."

At the launch of series 14, Zephryn Taitte, who plays Cyril, revealed that his character wants to avoid infidelity as he wrestles with his feelings for Rosalind. "[Lucille] is in Jamaica and she will be for a while," he said. "I guess he's wrestling with [the fact] his love is overseas and he's a man of the cloth so he doesn't want any infidelities. He wants to make sure that that situation is wrapped up and he can move on with his life, if he moves on with his life."

© Olly Courtenay, BBC Leonie Elliott played Nurse Lucille Robinson

Meanwhile, Natalie revealed that fans can expect a slow-burn romance for the characters. "It's a very slow burn as obviously, Cyril is married," she said. "There's a lot of what's appropriate and what's allowed. I think Rosalind is learning a lot about herself and her emotions and she's growing up," continued the star. "She's never been in love before and this is all very new and it has to be slow because they will probably face racism from the community."

The actress went on to say that Rosalind is "more naive" to the realities of racism than Cyril. "As a white woman, she wouldn't necessarily have seen a lot of that behaviour and that all rolls into it," she said. "It's not the most easy path."

© BBC / Neal Street Productions / Olly Courtney Natalie said it's not the end of Cyril and Rosalind's story

So, what can fans expect from Sunday's episode? Here's the full synopsis: "Rosalind oversees the care of first-time mum Norma and husband Don after she delivers their baby and immediately realises that all is not right. Joyce is assigned to the district round and meets Alf, who was recently discharged from hospital after a prostate procedure."

It continues: "Living in the same block of flats is single mum Nerys, and Joyce discovers that Nerys is leaving her children home alone when she goes to work. Elsewhere, Sister Julienne calls on Trixie’s managerial skills when she is summoned to a meeting with Dr Threapwood to discuss the renewal of their contract with the council."

Call the Midwife airs on Sundays at 8pm on BBC One and iPlayer.