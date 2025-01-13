Call the Midwife fans confused by much-loved character's sudden absence

Call the Midwife fans were left a little confused after fan-favourite character Nancy Corrigan (played by Megan Cusack) was nowhere to be seen in Sunday night's episode.

The latest instalment of the popular period drama saw Trixie oversee the care of an unmarried pregnant woman named Arlene who is struggling with her mental health. Meanwhile, Cyril and Rosalind volunteer together at the homeless shelter and an expectant mother is alarmed when she is diagnosed with gonorrhoea.

WATCH: Meet the cast of Call the Midwife

While fans loved the new episode, they couldn't help but question the whereabouts of Nancy, who celebrated her engagement to Roger at the end of episode one.

Taking to social media, one person penned: "Has Nancy left already?#CalltheMidwife," while another asked: "Where was Nancy this week? #CallTheMidwife."

© BBC / Neal Street Productions / Olly Courtney Nancy Corrigan was missing from the latest episode

Another shared their concern, adding: "Did Nancy go, and and was there no grand finale because where is she? If she's gone just like that, I will be steamed she's a fan favourite and deserves better."

Nancy's departure from Poplar was teased in episode one after the nurse received the same offer 18 months ago in series 12: a job in Surrey that comes with housing.

"Are you going to miss us?" Nancy's daughter Colette asked after her mum revealed the news of her job offer.

© Neal Street Productions / Olly Courtney / BBC Nancy and Roger will marry in Poplar

Sister Julienne told the little girl: "Our sadness at your departure is completely eclipsed by our happiness for both of you."

"I can't put it as elegantly as that, but good on you, lass," added Nurse Crane.

Nancy then revealed that her wedding to Roger would take place in Poplar in six months' time.

While Nancy's departure was heavily hinted at, actress Megan kept her cards close to her chest while chatting with HELLO! and other press at the series 14 launch. "Surrey's not that far? I think there's lots of decisions but she's now got Roger, who has a job, so there's lots to come with little Colette and figuring out their family dynamic," said the 28-year-old.

© BBC / Neal Street Productions / Olly Courtney Nancy's departure was hinted at in episode one

She also opened up about Nancy's engagement to Roger, which she said is something the nurse has always wanted. "I think it's one of those things of the time, having a child out of wedlock, those sort of things they do seem further away from your grasp and for Nancy, that's all she's ever wanted," explained Megan.

"She's always longed for something conventional, despite her not being in many people's eyes. I think that's because she hasn't had the option to be, so she's ran with that and she's been very lucky to have so many gorgeous people rally around her in all sorts of ways," continued the 28-year-old, adding that having the support of the Nonnatus House midwives has allowed Nancy to let love into her life.

© Neal Street Productions/Ray Burmiston Megan Cusack plays Nurse Nancy Corrigan

"To have all that has allowed her to have someone come into her life and she lets her guard down because she has a moment of feeling that actually, she's worth it and deserves that happy ending and it's everyone else that has led her to be able to have that belief," said the star.

While we don't know when we'll next see Nancy, she'll likely be back in Poplar ahead of her nuptials.

Call the Midwife season 14 airs on Sunday nights at 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.