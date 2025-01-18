Ben Shephard in tears as Tipping Point player secures show's largest-ever jackpot

ITV's Tipping Point delivered an unforgettable moment on Friday night as contestant Clive scooped the show's largest-ever jackpot. Host Ben Shephard, 48, was visibly emotional as he celebrated Clive's incredible £20,000 win.

The remarkable episode saw Clive make Tipping Point history, stunning both viewers and Ben with his performance. "Clive, you've done it! I can't believe you have done it!" exclaimed Ben, his voice shaking with excitement.

The moment that changed everything

The winning moment came after Clive answered the final question correctly: "Which team won the 2019 Super Bowl by a score of 13-3?" His response, "New England Patriots," sealed his place in the show's history.

Reacting to the life-changing win, Clive said: "I am knocked over! Thank you so much!" Ben, clearly moved, added: "I've stood in front of this machine over a thousand times, and this has never happened. You've won £20,000, Clive!"

Clive's plans for the jackpot

When Ben asked how Clive planned to spend his winnings, the contestant revealed: "Well, I'm sure we'll be going down to Aus. We're just going to enjoy it. It's just stunning; I'm overwhelmed."

Social media erupted with praise for Clive. One viewer posted on X (formerly Twitter): "Aw nice one, Clive on #TippingPoint. Delighted for him, what a guy." Another said: "Well done, Clive! Amazing result!"

Memorable highs and lows on Tipping Point

This record-breaking win follows other standout moments on Tipping Point. In October, contestant Malik became a talking point for all the wrong reasons after missing some straightforward questions.

When asked about an iconic 1960s Liverpool band with numerous number-one hits, Malik failed to name The Beatles. Later, he incorrectly named "Rome" as the capital of Greece, where the answer was Athens.

Viewers on social media didn't hold back. One commented: "'Rome' as the capital of Greece? Oh dear! #TippingPoint," while another added: "Malik really dropped the ball today. #TippingPoint."

A high-stakes game with big rewards

Tipping Point has delivered plenty of memorable moments over its 16-year run, but Clive's £20,000 win is one for the record books. Ben called it "a once-in-a-lifetime moment", and fans agree.

The quiz show continues to captivate audiences with its mix of trivia and nail-biting tension.

