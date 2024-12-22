Ben Shephard bonds with son Sam following sweet reunion

Ben Shephard is enjoying some quality time with his son, Sam. The presenter, who is training for the Fit at 50 challenge, has been hitting the gym with his mini-me this week.

© Instagram Ben Shephard teamed up with his son for a weight-training session

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the father-of-two shared a video from their latest session with fitness coach, Steve Coleman. Spotting his dad as he lifted weights, Sam could be seen supporting Ben, while Steve cheered them on.

Dubbed the “deadly duo” by their coach, Ben and Sam are both passionate about exercise. Earlier this week, the pair teamed up for a spot of cardio.

WATCH: Ben Shephard And Lookalike Son Sam Complete Impressive Fitness Challenge

Addressing his followers on Tuesday, Ben said: "So Sam, my eldest, as part of my fit 50 challenge has challenged me to do what?," before Sam chimed in: "50 pull-ups."

"Seeing as I'm desperately trying to get there today, we're going to see if we can complete 50 pull-ups,” added Ben, “and we're having a big sit-down Chinese a little bit later on so we're trying to work a little bit of space…"

Completing a whopping 50 pull-ups in the video, Ben nailed his sets before Sam followed suit.

Close to both of his sons, Ben shares Sam, 19, and Jack, 17, with his wife, Annie. The family tends to keep a low profile, residing in a beautiful home in Richmond, South West London. Their property is said to be worth around £4 million now.

© Instagram Ben and Sam share a close bond

Sam and Jack are expected to spend Christmas with their parents, but when the time comes, Sam will head back to university. In September, Ben revealed that he and Annie had dropped their son off at his new digs.

Speaking to Lorraine Kelly in September, the This Morning presenter was asked about the milestone moment. "He actually starts lectures today. So he's had his freshers. It was all very emotional,” explained Ben.

© Instagram Sam enrolled at university in September

Reacting to a snapshot of Sam posing with mum Annie, Ben noted: "This was him and Annie, he's in Bristol. She was better than I was to be fair, I was really, really emotional about it. He Facetimed us this morning at 7.30 asking his mum how he does his washing. She (Annie) was thrilled. She's still needed!"

Married for 20 years, Ben first met his wife at university, before tying the knot in 2004. Opting for a coastal wedding, the duo said 'I do' on a private island near the small village of Bigbury-on-Sea. The Burgh Island Hotel served as their venue.

© Instagram Ben and his wife Annie have been married for 20 years

Speaking about their relationship on the White Wine Question Time podcast, Ben told Kate Thornton: "We met at university - so you knew Annie when I just got into the telly - and I was sort of a mere puppy when it came to the world of broadcasting media.

"She has been through all this with me - the highs and the lows of all that experience. And she is still here, somehow is still putting up with me which to this day, I can't quite believe that I am extraordinarily lucky."