Good Morning Britain's Ben Shephard stunned as show welcomes famous fan into studio The presenter was showered with compliments by his guest

Good Morning Britain star Ben Shephard welcomed his "number one fan" into the studio on Monday morning, and it was none other than BAFTA-winning actress Daisy May Cooper!

After being introduced by Susanna Reid as Ben's "biggest fan", Daisy - who has made no secret of her affections for the ITV star on her social media pages - turned to the dad of two and held out her shaking hand, saying: "I'm shaking. My heart is pounding out of my chest! Watch the moment below.

WATCH: Daisy May Cooper is physically shaking upon meeting her idol Ben Shephard

Loading the player...

"You smell like how I wanted you to."

"Do I?" asked Ben. "How do I smell?'

Susanna interjected, saying: "Like Ben Shephard," to which Daisy burst out laughing, adding: "Like bunny rabbits."

Ben, who is married to wife Annie, then went on to say: "It's taken a long time for us to meet properly Daisy. You've had a huge impact on my life since you professed your affections for me."

Ben welcomed Daisy May Cooper onto the show

When quizzed by Susanna about when her fondness for Ben began, Daisy explained: "When I was younger I think. You were on my television and I've never looked back since. You are the most beautiful man in the world, it's like you're chiseled from marble."

Clearly flattered by her remarks, Ben replied: "Do you think so? That's really lovely of you."

Susanna cheekily added: "Have you seen his abs? Because he was once the cover boy of Men's Health" prompting laughter to erupt from her co-host and their guest.

MORE: 12 GMB hosts' unbelievable weddings: Kate Garraway's city nuptials, Ben Shephard's islet & more

MORE: Susanna Reid pens heartfelt message to 'Team GMB' after reports of row with bosses

Viewers took to Twitter to react to the hilarious moment, with one person writing: "I can’t blame Daisy for her reaction to meeting Ben," alongside a laughing crying face. Another tweeted: "Why am I getting tears at Daisy May Cooper meeting her idol Ben Shepherd."

Daisy pretended to faint over on the sofa

Daisy, who devoted her autobiography Don't Laugh, It'll Only Encourage Her to Ben, is best known for creating and starring in BBC Three's This Country alongside her brother, Charlie Cooper.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.