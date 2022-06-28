Who is Tipping Point host Ben Shephard married to?

Tipping Point host Ben Shephard has been a regular face on ITV for many years now, having also held presenting stints on Good Morning Britain and Ninja Warrior UK.

But away from his television roles, he can be found at home in the leafy suburb of Richmond with his wife and their children. Want to know more about his family? Keep reading…

WATCH: Ben Shephard reveals quirky room inside home

Ben, 47, has been married to wife Annie Perks since 2004, meaning that they are soon approaching their milestone 20th anniversary.

The couple, who first met when they were in their early twenties, tied the knot on a private island off the coast of Devon, surrounded by a small number of friends and family. While at the time Ben's television career was taking off, Annie was forging her way in the world of interior design, and today she is a successful interior designer who has worked with the likes of House and Garden, Glamour and Elle Decor.

Ben previously shared some unseen snaps from their special day on Instagram. Alongside a collage showing Annie and Ben smiling and holding hands outside their wedding venue, their guests making their way across the sand and an anniversary card, he penned: "13 years ago today I somehow managed to persuade Annie to say yes. Still amazes me to this day that she did. I'm very lucky."

Ben and Annie wed back in 2004

During a chat with close friend Kate Thornton on her podcast White Wine Question Time, Ben opened up about the early days of their relationship and meeting Annie when they were both students at the University of Birmingham.

"We met at university - so you knew Annie when I just got into the telly - and I was sort of a mere puppy when it came to the world of broadcasting media," he explained.

"She has been through all this with me - the highs and the lows of all that experience. And she is still here, somehow is still putting up with me which to this day, I can't quite believe that I am extraordinarily lucky."

The couple now reside in Richmond, South-West London and share two teenage sons together, Sam, 15, and Jack, 16. A dedicated dad, Ben often shares heartwarming snaps of his boys on his social media and in a recent post, he joked that they are both now taller than him.

"The only benefit of these two getting way bigger than me, is they can hold me up too!!" he captioned a photo that showed his two sons walking arm in arm with him.

