Netflix viewers are saying the same thing about The Recruit's return after two-year wait

Owen Hendricks is back on the case! Following a two-year hiatus, Noah Centineo has reprised his role in The Recruit, with 10 new episodes available to stream on Netflix. Ready for his next assignment, the latest instalment follows CIA lawyer, Owen, as he becomes embroiled in a high-stakes espionage plot in South Korea.

WATCH: The Recruit – season two trailer

Returning after a long wait, fans had been desperate to catch up with Owen's story since the season one finale aired in December 2022, so it's safe to say expectations were high. Like many other shows, The Recruit was initially delayed by the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, but after a resolution in September 2023, the cast and crew picked up where they left off.

What are fans saying about season two?

So, what's the verdict on season two? Fans have voiced their reactions on social media, and they're all saying the same thing. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), one mused: "Yep… The Recruit season 2 has definitely delivered. Best character of Noah Centineo's so far."

"Thank you, The Recruit season 2. That was CINEMA!" raved a second. Meanwhile, a third penned: "The Recruit Season 2 is the most fun I've had watching TV in a very long time!"

© Netflix The Recruit follows Owen as he takes on a new case in South Korea

While the latest instalment has gone down a treat, fans have also made the same complaint – noting that season two has been reduced to six episodes, when the first series consisted of eight.

"Super excited to watch The Recruit season 2 on @netflix until I realized it was only six episodes…WTH y'all want to hit us with a price increase but all the seasons are getting less [...] episodes. Stop with this," pleased a fan. "How is The Recruit season two only six episodes, that's ridiculous," tweeted another.

Everything we know about season two

Season two, which was shot in Vancouver and Seoul last year, features several new cast members. Among them, Felix Solis, Brooke Smith, Omar Maskati, Alana Hawley Purvis, Devika Bhise, James Purefoy, Do Hyun Shin, Young-Ah Kim, and Sanghee Lee all appear.

Meanwhile, Aarti Mann, Colton Dunn, Fivel Stewart and Kristian Bruun have reprised their roles from season one. This time around, fans will also see stars, Kaylah Zander, Maddie Hasson and Angel Parker playing a larger role, after being upped to series regulars.

Season two was previously delayed by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes

Ahead of the season two premiere, Noah, 28, spoke about his dual role as an executive producer and leading man. "There's more of an obligation, I think, to really do your best to make sure other people are comfortable and they have what they need to do the job that they're hired to do," he told Good Morning America. "There's a little bit more checking of responsibility in that regard."

Reflecting on his time shooting season two, Noah said: "You know, the second season of 'The Recruit' really was such a wholesome and just enjoyable experience. It was so fun, and it was so relaxing. And that's because we have an incredible ensemble."

"It's good work, and this felt like it just felt fun the whole time," he continued. "We poured a lot into this, you know, [and] the third season isn't promised. So, if you guys really like it and love it, maybe we'll get a third season. I know that we certainly would love to do a third season, and I hope you guys like it."