The Night Agent star Luciane Buchanan's life away from the cameras

Luciane Buchanan returns in The Night Agent. Back in action for season two, the actress reprises her role as cybersecurity entrepreneur, Rose Larkin.

A rising star, Luciane, 31, was catapulted onto the world's stage when the hit spy thriller first premiered in 2023. Not only did it surpass expectations and become the most-streamed show on Netflix from January to June of that year, but it was immediately renewed for a second instalment.

WATCH: The Night Agent season two – trailer

Following The Night Agent's unprecedented success, Luciane has made some major changes lately, moving from New Zealand to New York, and sharing her adventures with friends and family on social media. Here, we take a look at Luciane's life away from the cameras…

Getting into acting

Speaking to the London Evening Standard, Luciane – who hails from Auckland – explained that she wanted to be an actress "from day dot".

After enrolling and training at drama school, the fledgling star managed to land roles in New Zealand-based projects, before almost giving up on acting altogether once Covid struck. Fortunately, she got wind of a new series called The Night Agent…

Luciane was close to stepping away from acting when she landed a role in The Night Agent

"I didn't think it would be a reality being from New Zealand: it felt like a farfetched dream," Luciane recalled. Thankfully, the 31-year-old nailed her audition, and the rest, as they say, is history.

Life in New York

Luciane has moved to New York, where's been exploring the city. Sharing a carousel of photos from her time in the Big Apple, the TV star revealed that she'd been heading to dinner with friends, and had also carved out time to visit the Statue of Liberty.

Based on her Instagram post, it looks like Luciane relocated to NYC towards the end of 2023.

Friendship with Gabriel Basso

While the Peter and Rose ship is going strong, away from The Night Agent, Luciane and her co-star Gabriel Basso are just friends.

In a recent interview, Gabriel was asked what it was like working with Luciane. "She's great," he told Swooone magazine. "We just sort of let each other do our own thing. There were scenes where we worked out together what should happen and the pacing of it, and this is a consistent thing, but overall, it was just sort of putting on some old clothes. They fit right and we got into the swing of things for sure."

© Getty Luciane pictured with Gabriel Basso

For Gabriel and Luciane, it didn't take long to establish their on-screen chemistry. After shooting season one, the actress said it was "really easy" to get into the swing of things.

© Netflix It didn't take long for Luciane and Gabriel to bond on set

"We were both away from home, and we both were just sort of thrown into this, so we both bonded over that," agreed Gabriel.

"Also, I think the way it was written was really gradual. It would have been a lot more difficult to portray had they been like, 'Oh, you save her; now you're together.' It felt really grounded and realistic, and all my strengths were her weaknesses, and her strengths were my weaknesses. It was very complimentary, and we never felt like we were competing for anything narratively."